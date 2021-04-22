Panton outlines a new direction for country

Premier Wayne Panton delivers his speech at the swearing-in ceremony

(CNS): The Cayman Islands’ new premier, Wayne Panton, set the tone for a new direction in government when he gave his debut address in his new job Wednesday, shortly after he and his new Cabinet were sworn into office. Panton spoke about a people-focused, transparent government in which the environment and creating a more sustainable future would be priorities. Following one of “the longest weeks of my life”, Panton said the new MPs represented the “aspirations, hopes and dreams of their constituents”. As he congratulated all the new members, he asked them to pledge with him never to take the people for granted.

In his first speech as premier, Panton thanked Alden McLaughlin for his leadership through the pandemic as well as his contribution over the past two terms. But he saved his main thanks for the people. “The Caymanian people have spoken loudly and clearly and we are charged with being their voice, their advocates and their representatives,” he said, as he emphasized the importance of the voters and his commitment that his government would reflect the will of the people in its policies.

“So today, this moment, this time belongs to all of us who believe their government should be, can be and must be people-driven, accountable, competent and transparent,” he said, as he thanked everyone for their support of the PACT Government. He said the campaign was over and the independents won the largest share of the vote. Despite their policy differences, he said PACT was united in a desire to make a positive difference to the communities they serve.

He spoke about a vision for a fairer Cayman and said there was room to address that as well as support a solid economy. He said the new government leadership would protect its greatest assets: “you, our citizens”.

Panton spoke about a kinder leadership that will be unafraid to address the vested interests that are holding back our country, “a leadership that will be creatively responsive to your daily concerns of rising inequality, stresses on our quality of life, environmental concerns and the rising cost of living”.

Outlining a number of other commitments, from upholding the Constitution to fighting for opportunity for all, he described it as a PACT to the people. Urging the people to play their part, he noted the unique aspect of over 180 different nationalities calling Cayman home, saying that this had made the country the success it is. He urged people not to give a platform to those who seek to divide on grounds of colour or accent or between those who are Caymanian by birth and those by choice.

Panton spoke about the need to address injustices born of ignorance, as well as the need to change the limited regard for the environment and a need to live more sustainably.

“Our need to over-consume and our dependency on imported products must be reviewed. Our carbon footprint is too high and we need to quicken the pace towards clean renewable energy, which is essential, as is our need to ensure that climate change resiliency measures are considered and implement in everything we do,” he said, as he pointed to the existential threat to our way of life from climate change and what will clearly be a central platform of the entire administration..

“The loss of irreplaceable mangroves and possible extinction of marine life is a price too high to pay,” he said to resounding applause. He spoke about the need to now minimise our impact on the environment, in a clear signal that this administration will be taking the country in a very different direction from the track it was on under the Unity government and its promise of more and more development.

Panton also made it clear that the borders will not be opened before it is safe to do so, as he outlined other priorities for PACT, such as access to healthcare, which he described as a human right. The new premier also committed to restoring the people’s faith in the democratic process, as he said there must be openness in the way government does business. People should be part of the process and to know what government is doing in their name, he said.

After Panton came to the end of his speech, with the help of his phone torchlight in the absence of any flood-lights for the event (already cutting his carbon footprint), the new MPs elect went indoors to adjourn the new Parliament and set the next proceedings for Friday morning.