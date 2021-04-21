Panton made premier without vote

Wayne Panton is the new premier

(CNS): The Progressive opposition members failed to nominate Roy McTaggart or any other member of the new House of Parliament in opposition to Wayne Panton on Wednesday. Following his nomination for the post by Heather Bodden, his running mate in the elections, and seconded by Kenneth Bryan, who became an early backer of Panton on the campaign trail and a key player in creating PACT, the speaker declared Panton the premier without a vote, to cheers from the supportive crowd outside the building.

He was then given his instrument of appointment. Roy McTaggart was given his official documents, making him leader of the opposition.

As the proceedings moved outside Wednesday evening for the swearing of the ministers and Panton’s first address in his new job, it was clear that the remaining members of the Progressives and Dwayne Seymour would be the opposition and no more members were crossing the floor to join PACT.

After forcing Panton and the PACT to fully embrace Bush and expose the deals made to hold this new government together, the PPM-Alliance team have for now backed off from challenging his leadership.

The proceedings continue.