PACT confirms Cabinet, Bush apologises
(CNS): Premier Designate Wayne Panton has confirmed his Cabinet after five days of political wrangling following the inconclusive election result last Wednesday. Isaac Rankine has reneged on his early agreement to support the group now known as PACT, however McKeeva Bush will return to the speaker’s chair in support of the new line-up. Bush apologised for his assault on a female bar manager and agreed to donate 10% of his salary to the Cayman Islands Crisis Centre in a public statement released with the details of the new front-bench.
PACT will also be immediately implementing a code of conduct for all parliamentarians, where any infractions would lead to immediate dismissal from any official position, which Bush said he fully supports.
While Panton may now face criticisms in some quarters for dealing with Bush, the stalemate in the face of overwhelming support for the former environment minister to lead an independent coalition government had to be broken and Bush himself said he was obligated to support PACT, given the election result.
With Bush in the speaker’s chair, he is able to offer the necessary majority for government and will be in a position to break any ties in Parliament in favour of government if the PPM-Alliance members persistently vote against the PACT’s legislation. Panton told CNS that if those in opposition choose to block his government’s business, then they will have to answer to their constituents. However, he said he was confident that the members of the Progressives, now to be in opposition, would be supportive of the work his government intends to do.
He said he was “humbled to be leading a team with such diverse backgrounds” which reflects a mix of political experience and youthful energy. “It is clear from the electorate that they wanted the torch passed to the next generation, and I am honoured to be at the helm of such a transition in our history.”
Panton will lead a Cabinet that includes Chris Saunders as deputy premier, Kenneth Bryan, Sabrina Turner, Andre Ebanks, Katherine Ebanks-Wilks, Johany “Jay” Ebanks and Bernie Bush. None of the portfolios of the new ministers have yet been revealed but with eight seats now in Cabinet, there will be a need to realign the existing ministries within the confines of the existing budget. Meanwhile, Heather Bodden will serve as parliamentary secretary with Bush as speaker of the House.
In his statement, Bush said the early elections were called by former premier McLaughlin “to resolve, in his opinion, the issue surrounding my personal conduct with the voters making their wishes known”.
He stated, “Based on the results of the elections, it is clear the voters overwhelmingly want a government led by Independents and as the duly elected member for West Bay West, who also ran as an Independent, it is my constitutional responsibility to respect the will of the Caymanian people.”
Bush accepted that many of the PACT group had campaigned against him, and while the post-election talks had been heated, he said he was “encouraged and inspired by the patriotism of Premier Designate, G. Wayne Panton, members of the PACT Independents, and their families who chose to put aside personal differences in the interest of our country”.
Bush said he wanted to apologise for his prior conduct and “pledge my commitment to sign the code of conduct”. He said, “While I cannot change what happened in the past, I can learn from my mistakes and hope that my actions going forward also serve as an example for others to follow. To my family, the people of the Cayman Islands, and in particular the people in my home constituency of West Bay West, I would also like to apologize for my actions and thank you for your prayers, support, and understanding.”
He also urged the elected members of the Alliance to respect the will of the voters, where twelve Independent members were elected, and asked them to join the thousands of Caymanians who have already congratulated Panton and the members of PACT.
Panton offered his gratitude to the outgoing administration and former legislators, thanking his one-time close friend and political colleague, Alden McLaughlin, and his team for their service to Cayman, saying public service is still a noble calling.
“I also want to use this opportunity to thank the other parliamentarians who also served our islands over the past four years but were unsuccessful at the polls. In their contributions they have left their fingerprints on the development of our islands,” he said, before also offering his gratitude to long-time MLA/MP Anthony Eden.
“My team wants me to recognise the contributions of Mr Tony as a legislator for almost three decades. His unbroken service to the people of Bodden Town, Savannah and Newlands is testament to his commitment to public service and I wish him well in his retirement. I want to thank his family for sharing some of the best years of his life with us and we are forever in their debt,” Panton said.
See Bush’s full statement and the PACT release in the CNS Library.
Poor Alric, the first casualty of the 2021 war.
checkmate …??
Disgusting
So will the road by the horsey stable not get finished because Roy is out?
If that list of Ministers doesn’t worry you then nothing will.
Perhaps it’s time to acknowledge that leaders on both sides have large egos and look at other reasons to choose sides.
If it means PACT gets in and the PPM gets the boot then fine… hopefully Wayne can be a positive influence on McBeater. If not hopefully Wayne will at least keep him on a short leash.
Shame on Isaac = shame….
I feel conflicted.
I’m happy the people of the Cayman Islands have a new set of MPs and a leader who is an avowed conservationist.
The environment may finally catch a break from rapacious destructive over-development.
And the ordinary people will catch a break and be better supported in their desire to buy homes, create thriving businesses and educate children and young people to a high standard.
But as a woman I cringe to see Bush as Speaker, a convicted assaulter, as Speaker of the House. He does not serve such honour.
Yes, I can see he needs to be neutralised from making mischief and is better to be under strict control than a rogue lone agent.
And of course he won his district – albeit by about two dozen votes, and with his allies falling away.
But now we have a hung Parliament. We risk bitter partisan politics, vengeful stalemates and special interests still having an unfair influence in a democracy that hangs by a thread.
Politicians can be targeted by dark money and picked off. The precarious situation when passing legislation means MPs are at grave risk from extreme pressure from powerful wealthy forces.
Now is the time for patriotic and cool heads to prevail. To put aside the old ways and work collectively for the stability and greater good of these beloved isles.
Or the price already paid in several women’s silent pain and shame at the hands of a powerful man will be paid by the whole of Cayman.
Not a very good start. Can you imagine what panton and gang would be saying if ppm had made this deal.
With Ropers help Alden, McTaggart, Bush, Rankine have destroyed my islands.
WTF you saying to me?
They say it’s not over until the fat lady sings so let’s see what else will happen between now and Wednesday
Watch now how the Speaker position quietly gets a 10% raise.
He already at least 50% more than a back bencher. Could have at least committed to the full net increase going to pay for his restitution. As it stands, they just gave the ole woman beater a 45% net raise! Smoke and mirrors.
So the most powerful person in Cayman is not the Governor, the Premier designate or even the Queen. Step forward Mckeeva the Puppet master.
This outcome is PPM’s and Issac’s fault for refusing to acknowledge reality that they do not have a majority and refusing to work with PACT in the better interests of the Caymanian people.
Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.
This outcome is literally because Wayne is willing to give McKeeva this position to form his government. Nothing else.
Actually if the PPM were willing to work with the independents and then this wouldn’t be happening. Blame them. They are power hungry. The people are overwhelmingly in support of a independent lead government and Wayne tried to work with them but they wouldn’t budge. Blame the PPM.
Did Roy give Mac the Speaker position to push his group to 10? Doesn’t look like it to me…
Spin whatever yarns you like, but you cannot avoid the fact that Wayne has done the literal thing he left the PPM over.
You can claim it’s worth it to have PACT in power, but it was still a choice he made to do so.
#sheissupportedunlessitdoesntsuitmypoliticalinterests
ask yourself – if she was your mother, your daughter, your friend – would you be ok with this? would a forced apology and 10% donation from a millionaire make this acceptable? if the answer is yes – and from the posts i’ve seen, from the very people who were behind #sheissupported, who have suddenly abandoned her in the their blind hatred for the PPM – is beyond comprehension and utterly despicable.
Tell you what. I’ll take it if Mac dons a pair of six inch stilettos and shows up at A Walk In Her Shoes on Thursday evening.
For the sake of Cayman Brac and Little Cayman Julie please jump ship – you are the most experienced politician with this issue. Jump Julie Jump.
Miss Julie has a lot more integrity than that!
Yes a majority of independents were elected but that is because people had no choice. PPM were the only party running candidates, and all 7 of them were reelected. I hope the “independents” don’t scream about the moral high ground, not with McKeeva in their government.
Their publicly declared alliance members with the exception of one were all rejected.
Better than 4 more years of PPM, that’s all I can say. And their beloved OMOV system is what keeps getting McKeeva re-elected.
9 to 9 tie means Speaker of the House cast the tie breaking vote.
All you lawyers, and supporters of both sides just need to read what our constitution says
SEE SECTION 75(2). It is clearly written in black in white.
Speaker Denison’s rule?
If this gov can do this an then don’t legalize the herb I will be sick
Come see now which cushy job Alric been promised now so they can make their deal with the devil. Any bets?
Bye bye Cayman. Good times gone.
Cayman first – except women who are assaulted. Don’t you dare use #sheissupported unless you demand Panton reject his PACT with the DEVIL.
Well, at least McKeeva Bush admits his wrong and finally signs a code of conduct. I think he realized how PPM was treating him, hoping that early elections would have caused him to lose his seat. It could be the PPM were supporting Mario to unseat him. The PPM had indicated they didn’t want Bush back. So now, this has backfire on them, and Bush joins PACT
this is shameful. #sheissupported? how dare you. indefensible. and Kathy, Heather and Sabrina, I have never felt more disgust at your betrayal.
We got the government wanted. It is now time to volunteer our time and skills to strengthen from our communities up. Let’s do this, Cayman!
I knew the deal with this particular devil was coming. Absolute and utter embarrassment to this country to even have him back in office, let alone elected to the speaker’s role again. I had higher hopes for mr panton. But frankly the true colors show through and he clearly will do anything for power, including appoint this dufus back into power as well. They want their money and power and that’s it.
Remind me again how they’re going to put caymanians first?
Wow – it is obvious Wayne wrote that for Mac but nonetheless I am happy to see Mac release it. The results in his district must have finally had reality set in for him.
Bernie, Jay and Kenny as Ministers? Quite the brain trust you got there Wayne. You do know there is only one Sports Ministry right?
What a shameful disgrace, Mr. Bush must not be allowed to be appointed to any position of power in our Islands.
Mr. Panton and Mr. Mctaggart should get together and form a coalition government with only qualified persons serving as ministers.
Careful what you wish for.
Boi, EE, if there was EVER a time that you messed up, this was it. Arden would have GLEEFULLY gone with the PACT: 1. to spite Alden and 2. with a Ministerial post. But oh no, you wanted a fresh horse. Now you got what you voted for: NOTHING. Arden must be both angry and laughing; angry that you all cheated him out of his most dreamed of revenge on Alden and laughing because your choice left EE in opposition – again. You can have your MP, by the by. He proved he’s not Cayman Islands material.
Nope.