PACT confirms Cabinet, Bush apologises

McKeeva Bush (left) is joining Wayne Panton’s PACT Government

(CNS): Premier Designate Wayne Panton has confirmed his Cabinet after five days of political wrangling following the inconclusive election result last Wednesday. Isaac Rankine has reneged on his early agreement to support the group now known as PACT, however McKeeva Bush will return to the speaker’s chair in support of the new line-up. Bush apologised for his assault on a female bar manager and agreed to donate 10% of his salary to the Cayman Islands Crisis Centre in a public statement released with the details of the new front-bench.

PACT will also be immediately implementing a code of conduct for all parliamentarians, where any infractions would lead to immediate dismissal from any official position, which Bush said he fully supports.

While Panton may now face criticisms in some quarters for dealing with Bush, the stalemate in the face of overwhelming support for the former environment minister to lead an independent coalition government had to be broken and Bush himself said he was obligated to support PACT, given the election result.

With Bush in the speaker’s chair, he is able to offer the necessary majority for government and will be in a position to break any ties in Parliament in favour of government if the PPM-Alliance members persistently vote against the PACT’s legislation. Panton told CNS that if those in opposition choose to block his government’s business, then they will have to answer to their constituents. However, he said he was confident that the members of the Progressives, now to be in opposition, would be supportive of the work his government intends to do.

He said he was “humbled to be leading a team with such diverse backgrounds” which reflects a mix of political experience and youthful energy. “It is clear from the electorate that they wanted the torch passed to the next generation, and I am honoured to be at the helm of such a transition in our history.”

Panton will lead a Cabinet that includes Chris Saunders as deputy premier, Kenneth Bryan, Sabrina Turner, Andre Ebanks, Katherine Ebanks-Wilks, Johany “Jay” Ebanks and Bernie Bush. None of the portfolios of the new ministers have yet been revealed but with eight seats now in Cabinet, there will be a need to realign the existing ministries within the confines of the existing budget. Meanwhile, Heather Bodden will serve as parliamentary secretary with Bush as speaker of the House.

In his statement, Bush said the early elections were called by former premier McLaughlin “to resolve, in his opinion, the issue surrounding my personal conduct with the voters making their wishes known”.

He stated, “Based on the results of the elections, it is clear the voters overwhelmingly want a government led by Independents and as the duly elected member for West Bay West, who also ran as an Independent, it is my constitutional responsibility to respect the will of the Caymanian people.”

Bush accepted that many of the PACT group had campaigned against him, and while the post-election talks had been heated, he said he was “encouraged and inspired by the patriotism of Premier Designate, G. Wayne Panton, members of the PACT Independents, and their families who chose to put aside personal differences in the interest of our country”.

Bush said he wanted to apologise for his prior conduct and “pledge my commitment to sign the code of conduct”. He said, “While I cannot change what happened in the past, I can learn from my mistakes and hope that my actions going forward also serve as an example for others to follow. To my family, the people of the Cayman Islands, and in particular the people in my home constituency of West Bay West, I would also like to apologize for my actions and thank you for your prayers, support, and understanding.”

He also urged the elected members of the Alliance to respect the will of the voters, where twelve Independent members were elected, and asked them to join the thousands of Caymanians who have already congratulated Panton and the members of PACT.

Panton offered his gratitude to the outgoing administration and former legislators, thanking his one-time close friend and political colleague, Alden McLaughlin, and his team for their service to Cayman, saying public service is still a noble calling.

“I also want to use this opportunity to thank the other parliamentarians who also served our islands over the past four years but were unsuccessful at the polls. In their contributions they have left their fingerprints on the development of our islands,” he said, before also offering his gratitude to long-time MLA/MP Anthony Eden.

“My team wants me to recognise the contributions of Mr Tony as a legislator for almost three decades. His unbroken service to the people of Bodden Town, Savannah and Newlands is testament to his commitment to public service and I wish him well in his retirement. I want to thank his family for sharing some of the best years of his life with us and we are forever in their debt,” Panton said.