Over 7,000 more people need vaccine for border opening

Vaccines given at the ORIA clinic

(CNS): According to the latest figures from Public Health, 33,808 people have been received the first shot of the COVID-19 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, or 52% of the population. With just 264 people being vaccinated over the last day, the numbers are slowing again and stalling at around half of the population. Cayman needs at least another 7,000 people to be vaccinated before what had been the previous government’s target of between 75-80% of the population protected before the borders open without risking a potential return of the coronavirus here.

Meanwhile, two more travellers tested positive for the virus over the last day and are among 24 active cases of COVID-19, with three people suffering symptoms. There are currently 669 people in either government quarantine or home isolation.