Open season for COVID-19 vaccines

COVID-19 vaccine clinic at ORIA

(CNS): From Monday 12 April, the COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Own Roberts International Airport (ORIA) will offer the first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine to everyone over the age of 16 at anytime, regardless of names, as the alphabet rotation is dropped. While photo ID with a date of birth is still required, people will no longer need to provide proof of residency rights, as visitors will now be able to take up the vaccine. As demand slows, health officials are seeking to ensure that none of the valuable COVID-19 inoculations are lost as the end of some stock shelf life approaches.

So far 31,459, or 48% of the estimated population, has received at least one shot, with 36% of the community having both, still well short of government’s 75-80% goal.

Operational hours at the ORIA COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic have been extended to better accommodate the public’s varying work schedules.

On Friday the HSA and Public Health will be hosting a vaccination drive at Camana Bay to encourage people under 24 to get a shot. Currently just 28% of those aged 16 to 30 have taken at least one shot, compared to 41% aged 30 to 40, 49% aged 40 to 50 and 71% aged 50 to 60.

Meanwhile, following the arrival of the British Airways flight Wednesday, another two people have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the current number of people with active cases to 26, two of whom are showing symptoms.