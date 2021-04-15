Observers note complaints but give early thumbs-up for vote

Hadleigh Roberts

(CNS): The team of nine domestic election observers watching Cayman’s election have said that their first impressions of the Election Day led them to be “very confident” in the electoral process in what appears to be free and fair elections. They commended the work of the election team, which they described as “very professional”, on the success of the day and the whole process. But the head of mission, Hadleigh Roberts, also said that the various concerns raised before and on Election Day by voters and candidates would also be carefully considered as part of their official report.

“We are aware, both from our on-the-ground observations and information reported to us, of various complaints made before and on Election Day,” he said. “We will be considering the nature of these complaints carefully. The goal of our report is to identify strengths and weaknesses in the electoral process and to make recommendations for further improvements.”

He also asked candidates and campaign managers, whether successful or not, to get in contact with him to share their experiences of the process.

During the course of Election Day CNS became aware of a number of complaints relating to potential inducements being made to voters to encourage them to vote a certain way. Concerns were reported, too, about candidates pushing the boundaries when it came to engaging with voters at the polls, as in some cases it appeared to be outright Election Day campaigning. Alric Lindsay also reported a complaint regarding the movement of ballot boxes containing mobile and postal ballots to polling stations without candidates agents being able to accompany and observe where they came from.

All of these complaints were logged with the Elections Office and the police. The observers were present in

polling stations to observe the voting and counting process and also followed the election campaign in its final two weeks, during which there were numerous allegations about inducements and vote buying.

But pointing to the process, Roberts said that Cayman could be confident about this election. “It is a significant achievement to hold free and fair elections when most countries in the world have had to delay or alter their election process radically as a consequence of the pandemic,” he said. “‘Without prejudice to our conclusions, I think we have every reason to be very confident in the election process. I heard many comments from observers praising the professionalism of the Elections Office and those working at polling stations”

Roberts said a huge amount of work that goes into planning and executing an election, with many people behind the scenes who keep the show on the road and maintain Cayman’s reputation as a high-quality democracy. Thanking the team members, he said they had monitored Election Day from the moments before the polls opened until proceedings formally concluded.

“Their expertise, insight and dedication has been outstanding. I hope that knowing that domestic observers were present before and on Election Day has given everyone an extra layer of confidence in the process,” he added.

International observers from the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association UK Branch (CPA UK) were unable to come to Cayman as a result of the pandemic but they have followed the process virtually. The local team will also engage with the international team.

In addition to Roberts, the observers are: Margott Lares Alfonzo, Ian Whan Tong, Trecate Yong, Dr Sidney Ebanks, Andrea Williams, Colford Scott, Mark Hilton and Olivaire Watler.