New turn in political horsetrading
(CNS): Roy McTaggart, the new leader of the Progressives, issued a press statement Saturday afternoon claiming he had met with Wayne Panton to discuss the possibility of forming a coalition government between the PPM-Alliance and the independents “who are still a part of his group”. McTaggart said negotiations were ongoing and he would say more when there was something to announce. But Panton doesn’t need to join forces with the full PPM-line up merely to secure the support of one or two of its current alliance to form a government of independents.
Panton committed publicly to forming a government of independents on Friday night, and sticking fast to that commitment. After Sabrina Turner’s meeting on Friday evening, Chris Saunders was recorded in conversation stating that invitations had been made to Progressive MPs elect Moses Kirkconnell and Juliana O’Connor-Connolly to enable representation of the Sister Islands in PACT.
Meanwhile, Isaac Rankine’s meeting in East End has been cancelled. Officials implied that this was due to security reasons, with activists across social media coordinating a significant presence to attend the meeting, despite newly elected MP’s desire to speak only to his constituents of East End. In a statement regarding the cancellation that Rankine posted on social media, he said it was cancelled due to safety concerns as a result of various social media posts inciting violence.
“It is rather unfortunate that efforts to inform the residents of East End of the ongoing developments cannot be realized. All East End residents can be assured that every effort will be made to arrange a meeting at a later date to ensure that the input of all East Enders are considered,” he said.
“However, if a meeting is not possible due to these ongoing threats, as the elected official for East End, I will inform all East End residents as soon as reasonably possible of any decisions made,” Rankine added but still did not explain why he had signed both the Panton PACT agreement and the PPM-Alliance deal.
Jump ship Roy!
Big thanks to the High Ranking, Rankine and the head Turner. Big greedy mess up
Wow! Game of chess will be over with this move as it will neutralize the gamesmanship of the independents. Panton can’t trust any of them so go with PPM and Independents will soil their pants.. Next move over to you.
We all know Joo Joo has no loyalty and will skip to whomever can offer her a ministry…
The PPM and their supporters spent the entire campaign smearing the Independents as inexperienced and unreliable and now Roy is trying to form a coalition with them to preserve power as usual
The PPM are desperate and know they have no choice but to do whatever it takes to stay in government so that they can maintain the commitments they’ve made behind closed doors to their financial backers and business interests
I for one can’t wait to see the candidate expense reports that should be released in a few weeks to see how much money they blew this cycle
I hope that Wayne and Chris know better than to get in bed with those charlatans
Cayman needs Roy AND Wayne… and Alden and Andre. These guys need to shake hands and do what is best for Cayman!
Roy can jump ship, but screw the rest of them