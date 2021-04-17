New turn in political horsetrading

Roy McTaggart on campaign trail with Moses Kirkconnell (left) and Joey Hew

(CNS): Roy McTaggart, the new leader of the Progressives, issued a press statement Saturday afternoon claiming he had met with Wayne Panton to discuss the possibility of forming a coalition government between the PPM-Alliance and the independents “who are still a part of his group”. McTaggart said negotiations were ongoing and he would say more when there was something to announce. But Panton doesn’t need to join forces with the full PPM-line up merely to secure the support of one or two of its current alliance to form a government of independents.

Panton committed publicly to forming a government of independents on Friday night, and sticking fast to that commitment. After Sabrina Turner’s meeting on Friday evening, Chris Saunders was recorded in conversation stating that invitations had been made to Progressive MPs elect Moses Kirkconnell and Juliana O’Connor-Connolly to enable representation of the Sister Islands in PACT.

Meanwhile, Isaac Rankine’s meeting in East End has been cancelled. Officials implied that this was due to security reasons, with activists across social media coordinating a significant presence to attend the meeting, despite newly elected MP’s desire to speak only to his constituents of East End. In a statement regarding the cancellation that Rankine posted on social media, he said it was cancelled due to safety concerns as a result of various social media posts inciting violence.

“It is rather unfortunate that efforts to inform the residents of East End of the ongoing developments cannot be realized. All East End residents can be assured that every effort will be made to arrange a meeting at a later date to ensure that the input of all East Enders are considered,” he said.

“However, if a meeting is not possible due to these ongoing threats, as the elected official for East End, I will inform all East End residents as soon as reasonably possible of any decisions made,” Rankine added but still did not explain why he had signed both the Panton PACT agreement and the PPM-Alliance deal.