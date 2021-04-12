New gov’t will inherit CI$100M deficit

(CNS): The Government of National Unity will be leaving the next government with a hole in the operating budget for 2021, despite continued claims that the members of the outgoing administration have been a good stewards of public finances. While COVID-19 spending explains part of the deficit, government’s revenue is not anticipated to be as hard hit as the public might expect. The deficit is made worse by spending unrelated to the health crisis, which was obscured in the recent Finance Committee hearings.

According to the pre-election financial update that government is obligated to publish before Cayman goes to the polls, the public deficit is forecast to be CI$98.3 million, or $173 million less than expected in the original budget, as 2022 was supposed to return a healthy surplus.

“COVID-19 response and recovery efforts have had a significant impact on the forecast position,” officials said in the report that detailed the state of the public purse. “Government’s loss of revenue and increased expenditure related to COVID-19.”

The public is expected to have $287.2 million cash in the bank by the year end but the next government will likely need to use its line of credit at some point in the coming twelve months. This will add to the existing debt, which is now forecast to increase from $422.8 million in 2021 to $582.3 million at the end of the following year.

The deterioration in public finances, however, is not focused on the loss of revenue, despite a drop in tax revenue related to the tourism sector. The document suggests that government is still expected to collect CI$812.5 million compared to the near CI$790 million it has collected this year.

“The deterioration in the forecast deficit from $38 million for 2020 to $98.3 million… in 2021 is purely due to a forecast increase in Operating Expenses from $827.5 million for 2020 to $910.9 million for 2021,” officials said.

Explaining some of the non-COVID related spending, government said that an additional $26 million will be spent on the tourism stipend and other support for those out of work over the original expectations, as well as an increase on permanent financial assistance, scholarships and support for veterans and seamen. But more staff and general expenditure by the civil service, CI$6.3 million on opening Cayman offices in Europe, Asia and America, $6.1 million more on interest on the debt and new loans are the main causes behind the significant hole in the public finances that the next government will be forced to navigate until it can produce a budget of its own.

Looking ahead at the country’s broader economic fortunes, the report predicts that Cayman’s economy will grow by 3.2% next year and 6.3% the year after that. But given the significant variables on the horizon relating to how the pandemic will impact Cayman and the rest of the world, the report states that it is construction and development that will get Cayman out of the economic doldrums. However, depending on who is elected, public pressure for curbing the unbridled development may lead to a very quick change of policy regarding Cayman’s development dependency problem.

“The construction sector is expected to lead the economic expansion, with an acceleration in activity foreseen as the stimulus measures implemented in 2020 take full effect during 2021,” the report stated. “The sector’s expansion is expected to reflect several large-scale projects, including many high-end apartment complexes coupled with some hotel projects.”

How many of these projects which have not yet started will go ahead is not entirely clear and they could be impacted by new government policies that prioritize the environment.

The report points to the NCB Hilton Hotel on the waterfront in George Town, which is under construction, and work at the Hyatt Hotel at the Pageant Beach site, though this has been stalled since before the pandemic took hold. The government is also relying on the start of the Mandarin Hotel at Beach Bay, which has been a “soon come project” for almost a decade.

The runway extension at the Owen Roberts International Airport and construction of key government buildings, such as the John Gray High School campus, are much more likely to go ahead, regardless of who forms the next government. But government is predicting a further 10.2% in growth in construction in 2021, which translates to a great deal of development, which most candidates say they want to curb.

Government is also relying on construction and development to halt the increase in unemployment, with the demand for labour expected from planned construction projects, though there are continued concerns that although the sector still employs locals, it is increasingly dominated by expatriate labour in management posts and at the bottom with cheaper work permit holders. Even if the rosy economic scenario painted by government of a boom from development pans out, the continued closure of the tourism sector will require restructuring in the local labour market.

“The government’s policy to integrate displaced Caymanians into the workforce is also expected to shift the labour market dynamics and minimize the impact of displacements on the overall unemployment figure,” the report stated. though there is little evidence of this working yet and no guarantees the next government will pursue the same policies.

The forecast document contains no new revenue measures, such as an increase in, or change to, the current taxation systems. The revenue predictions reflect estimates based on expectations about how the economy will grow as a result of development, the financial sector remaining steady, tourism resuming later this year and a continuation of the current administration’s policies. But there are many factors that could undermine the predictions.

“Any adverse change in those economic factors could negatively impact the forecast revenue,’ the government accountants acknowledge. “The expenditure forecast considers current policies and plans of the government including

response to, and recovery from, COVID-19. There is a risk that forecast expenditure could be higher or lower than planned over the forecast period… These forecasts have been prepared using a ‘constant policy’ assumption which means that all Government policies reflected in the 2021 Budget, and all Cabinet decisions made up to 16 March 2021, are reflected in these forecasts.”