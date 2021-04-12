Men arrested after two violent assaults in BT

(CNS): Police have arrested three Bodden Town men after reports of two violent incidents in the district in a matter of minutes of each other on Friday. At around 5pm police were called to an address off Cumber Avenue, where two men were fighting and one had been chopped with a machete. Twenty minutes later a report was made at the police station regarding a woman who had been assaulted and injured on Midnight Road in Lower Valley. A 51-year-old man was arrested for GBH in connection with the first violent incident and a 20-year-old was arrested for GBH in connection with the second, along with another man arrested for other offences.

In the first report police went to the scene and on arrival the officers saw the men, including the one who had sustained multiple injuries to his head and arm, and the other armed with the machete. Emergency Services were called and the injured man was taken to hospital, where he was treated for serious but not life-threatening injuries. The man holding the machete was taken into custody.

At 5:20pm the report was made regarding the Midnight Road assault. Police did not say whether or not it was the victim who made the report and whether she was taken to the hospital from the police station or if the emergency services were sent to the actual location.

RCIPS officials claimed the dispute involved two men and a woman when a vehicle was severely damaged and the woman sustained a serious wound to the arm. The victim was taken to hospital and the two men were arrested.