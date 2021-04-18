McTaggart taunts Panton over Mac
(CNS): The leader of the PPM-Alliance, Roy McTaggart, claimed to have nine candidates supporting his coalition in a statement issued today, in which he taunted Wayne Panton, the leader of the PACT group, about possibly forming a government with McKeeva Bush and accused his supporters of stirring up unrest. As the backroom horsetrading continued Sunday, with Panton still confident he will be able to form a government of Independents, McTaggart accused him of being “presumptuous” in his announcement yesterday that he will be revealing a Cabinet on Monday.
McTaggart said Panton could only form a majority if he chooses to include Bush. “If he does do so, then the irony of that choice will be obvious given that his reasons for leaving and campaigning against the Progressives was his not wanting to work with former Speaker Bush. Indeed prior to the election he indicated that he would not run with the Progressives because of Mr Bush. Time will tell how deeply his convictions run,” the PPM leader said.
However, Bush’s outsized role in the post-election horsetrading may well be a result of the early snap elections called by the outgoing premier, Alden McLaughlin, to avoid dealing with the public clamour to fire Bush from his position of speaker following his conviction for a violent, drunken assault on a woman. The surprise move to bring the election date forward by six weeks gave less time for challengers to campaign.
Bush won in West Bay West by just 27 votes and those additional weeks would have given his opponent, Mario Ebanks, more time to try to persuade 14 voters to support him instead of Bush or to get more people out to the polls, which could have made all the difference to the current situation.
Non-Alliance Independent candidates won in eleven of the 19 constituencies, indicating a broad desire by the voters for a government made up of Independents. The protests on Friday and Saturday demonstrated very strong opposition to another Progressive-led government and clear support for the PACT group forming the next administration, even if this means including some PPM members or even Bush.
Nevertheless, McTaggart accused PACT supporters of “a deliberate attempt… to destabilize the process by public protests, threats and abuse of lawfully elected candidates in the recent election” and said that this was not condoned by the Progressives.
“It is potentially harmful to the reputation of the Cayman Islands as a major international financial centre and I call on Mr Panton to join me in asking for calm and an end to this uncharacteristic aggressive behaviour by a loud minority of his supporters,” McTaggart said. “Following a general election, every elected member is free to decide who to support for government and their preference for Premier. That is the democratic process.”
He asked people to let the political process play out, even though significant allegations have been made against the PPM-Alliance. Accusations have been made that misinformation and pressure from special interest groups and major donors of the Alliance directed at Sabrina Turner, Jay Ebanks and Issac Rankine and their campaign teams undermined the deal that Panton had secured among the Independent team in the immediate wake of the election results.
Turner has now recommitted to the PACT and Ebanks, who did not sign an agreement with McTaggart, has also confirmed his commitment to the Independents and the only agreement he has in fact signed, bringing the total to nine.
McTaggart said that these new candidates were “getting their first real understanding and taste of the political process” and that it would play out.
“But I implore my people to ignore the online bullies who attempt to use you for their own purposes. This is not a style of politics that we practice here, and it is not a healthy style of politics to adopt. The Progressives will not adopt it. I hope that the RCIPS will take a dim view of yesterday’s events and ensure that all elected members receive the protection necessary to prevent this harassment and intimidation and frankly to prevent the attempt to hijack the democratic process,” he said.
CNS has contacted PACT for an update from their camp and for comment regarding the allegations being made by the PPM-Alliance and we are awaiting a response.
Category: 2021 General Elections, Elections, Politics
Mr. Bush went to the polls. Was judged by his peers. Won. I say include him in the PACT team. For good of Country. Perhaps Mac might redeem himself if given this ultimate opportunity!
Watching this game playing out, I think Wayne should go with Mac. Might as well. But no ministry for him. When you are between a rock and a hard place you might have to make Hobson’s choice.
Isaac will then no longer be that important. That is what is facing him if he does not make a quick decision.
Stock. Laughing. Are. We. A.
Rearrange these words into a well known Caymanian phrase or saying.
Look, this is a country where we re-elected a man that poorly paraphrased a donkey parable and cried on tv XXXX….we get what we deserve
Don’t listen to Roy McDesperate belittle the value of this or any other non-biased public venue…this is where the Caymanians that have been screwed for 8 years, by what at best could be called near sighted and destructive policies off the PPM, to voice their disgust….if we were all in their ridings not one of them would have been re-elected.
We need change before the PPM gives it all away.
Roy/PPM you Fa draw bad card- Issac Rankin
Here are statistics that is relevant.
PPM faced off 9 members vs 15 Independents. In that fight PPM won 7 of 9 seats but loss the overall votes by just 84. Each PPM candidate averaged 408 votes versus each independent 250.
You can not count non head to head. It’s like saying Usain Bolt won 17 races but he lost 500 because he did not race in them.
Also who is to say every independent was for Wayne and his team. I seem to see a few that are not.
The people did not choose Independents, they chose the best candidate that was in front of them. If no PPM ran in an area it surely would be hard for them to win.
Numbers are funny things. You can make them out to be anything you want if you mess with them enough.These numbers above reflect the truth. The people return most of their people and won the majority of their battles so it was not a PPM rejection as much as it was an old guard independent rejection.
What numbers are you using? In George Town where the majority of PPM ran – 2 ministers(Roy is one of them)& 2 councilors = 2138 total votes out of 4772 votes cast. 2634 ppl did not vote PPM in George Town.
The six PPM ministers collectively only garnered 3008 votes out of the 17000+ votes cast.
Ranking the top 10 highest votes gained by individuals PPM only have 4 people – at place # 4, 6, 9 & 10. Six independents garnered more votes.
In RB 960 total votes cast but he won by a mere 110. Not sounding like the majority.
That’s not playing or twisting the numbers, that’s facts!
You’re not very bright are you?
No honour among thieves.
The PPM reminds me of Madoff…desperately trying to keep something going or risk it’s discovery
It’s almost like omov doesn’t work….. no shhhh Sherlock.
This is not a statement of a wise political leader. Nearly every paragraph uses wrong language further dividing already deeply divided Cayman community. It shows Zero respect for the people of the Cayman Islands. Accusations against the PACT team are new low.
Isaac don’t listen to this desperate little fella…he’s pathetically grasping at straws to keep a conflicted and unfinished mandate active…listen to your people and your own conscious. Your people want and elected change!
Apology should be conscience not conscious.
5:31 pm: ok, you can take your place at the top of the class for stating the obvious—but don’t take your books.
PPM are the biggest bullies in our political history ever. “Pot calling the kettle black.” Your policies over the years have disenfranchised many Caymanians and when Cayman becomes the wealthy Utopia, for a certain class of people, for which PPM is so bent over in establishing, the rest of Cayman society will be left to suffer your consequences.
You and many in the PPM pack have been born with a silver spoon in your mouth. I do not believe you really care what the average Caymanian want, desire, or need right now to secure a little piece of the CI for their children and grand children onward.
If in power, you will keep selling us out for your own personal greed and self serving interests.
As a little person, I wish to remind you that you, that we ALL will carry zilch to the afterlife. I think it would be better to spend time, effort and money on develping everyone in the CI and not just your special interest groups, family and friends.
In doing so, you would then truly be representatives of the Caymanian people to whom ALL MPs are employees of. The people are the company. You All are Employees. Less you NOT forget.
Trying to play Bush’ card? What a shame!
According to this statement “abuse” of lawfully elected candidates is not condoned by Mr. McTaggard and his team, only physical violent attacks of a female.
07-12-2020
“Government leaders were all smiles and handshakes as they were greeted by House Speaker McKeeva Bush on Friday at the official naming of Parliament, just 24 hours after he appeared in court and admitted assaulting a female bar manager in a drunken frenzy earlier this year.”
“With the exception of Ezzard Miller, NO members of Parliament, including the three female members, have responded to requests from CNS for comment on Bush’s guilty pleas last week, the admissions about his drunken behaviour and the expletive laden message he had sent about his victim.”
So you excuse the behavior of Mr. Sanders and Mr. Bryan and Mr. Bush who were included in the ‘NO members of Parliament mentioned’? Kind of makes the point that none of them deserve to be part of any government.
This is going to come down to Mac it looks like to break the tie….
Neither side has to woo him.
He holds the golden key in Wednesday’s vote.
Bush will be the last to vote and decide who will be the better Priemier.
He could even play a wild card, and vote for himself.
Then it will be 9 votes for Panton, 9 votes for McTaggart and 1 vote for Bush.
Not sure what the next step will be once the deadlock is reached!!!!!!
Mr. McKeeva Bush you hold the golden key sir. He who laughs last, laughs best!!!!!
McKeeva the next Premier. Unbeatable and political IOU’s everywhere.
He de man.
Since when does the PPM care about our reputation?? No one has done more damage to our reputation than Alden, McTaggart and the rest of the disgusting party. Your obvious conflicted dealings in pushing an unnecessary port against your peoples wishes and your inactivity and silence effectively supporting the beating of women by the speaker has made us look like a banana republic……… your party should fold and all of you should take your old boy secrets and retire.
Please check your facts. McKeeva Bush did the biggest harm to Caymanians.
Sold us to Dart and locked us in for 25 years! PPM did not do that.
Gave away concessions to Health City, half of the deal has not materialised. But we locked in for 100 years! PPM did not do that.
Michael Ryan and Ritz deals were McKeeva’s doing too. PPM did not do that.
McKeeva used Government money to pay for expensive personal spending and treating of female staff. PPM did not do that.
The list goes on.
I am not a PPM supporter, nor Indepenemt. I jsut want the facts to be clear. CMR has become digsuting they way Sandra is bashing them without showing us evidence. Whats App conversations is not evidence , that’s called hearsay.
All I want is what’s best for my country and my future. Let’s not be hasty to believe everything we hear and read online people. Get the facts and evidence, then make your own decisions based on that alone please not someone with a loud mouth.
I would love to wake up tomorrow, and hear that everyone agreed to work for the country and people who got them their seats. Let’s have a cohesive Government and work for the betterment of the country we live in and that for the future generations of Caymanians!
Can the Uk please step in and take all these fools out of office. Please. We need proper government, not this childishness.
The UK has historically been a thorn in the side of a prosperous Cayman. We’re good, thanks.
All of you ignorant people that continually call for the UK to “step in” at any event in the Cayman Islands have no clue what you are asking for. Ask our TCI cousins about the effects of such a decision politically and economically.
…protests, threats and abuse of lawfully elected candidates in the recent election” and said that this was not condoned by the Progressives.
Hah,hah,hah… Progressives only condone abuse of women! Hypocrites!
Look at the incumbents Wayne is proposing for Cabinet and you see the same type of hypocrites.
Roy says they don’t condone an alleged abuse forgetting that none of them condemned the violent physical attack of a woman. They didn’t even expressed sympathy or apology to the woman.
So is he effectively saying they don’t care about it one way or the other….do it don’t do it…it’s all the same to the PPM
Exactly!!! Where did the PPM stand when ol Juju was telling people to fly to the Brac to protest a same sex wedding??!
They’ve had 8 years, and we have 1/3 of our Caymanian population depending on hand outs from the already overwhelmed, over worked and under staffed NAU, PPM has given themselves raises because of the stresses of Covid, but the police officers, nurses, doctors and frontline workers got zero. We have school children than during the lockdown had to wait for charitable organizations run by private citizens to provide them with meals. This fat cats have too damn much and too many Caymanians do without!!
PPM is like an infected boil… it needs to be lanced and drained!!
Everyone has a right to protest peacefully and that is what the Independent supporters are doing – it’s all on video. Caymanians are not going to keep our mouths shut anymore and watch our beautiful islands going down the drain.
Heaven forbid a Caymanian makes a stand for anything.
Roy, you disgust me. I once respected you. This lastedt statement of yours if full of condescension and derision for the will of the people. You cannot truly believe that this horse-trading is democratic – it is corrupt. The Progressives have nothing close to a mandate with less that forty percent of the total vote.
What a great Cabinet would look like
Premier Panton
Deputy Premier McTaggart
Minister Kirkconnel
Minister Hew
Minister Andre Ebanks
Minister Saunders
Minister Bryan
Minister Turner
Speaker Alden
PS Bernie
Kathy
Heather
…in a nightmare.
…. during Horror Movie week maybe….. 🤢
Roy should not even mention the name McKeeva. You was the big hearted one, who publicly stated you would not form government with him. Is the shoe on the wrong foot and burning the hell out of you? Or the pig in the pen who got squeezed? Take your licks, you can’t take back the spoken word
.
For the East Enders the 348 voters, what a shame. He can’t manage his own business how can he manage Mp. Well unna wanted change Action Man is gone no coming back so unna deal with unna dirty stinking Man unna fools was warned he wasnt paying pension and insurance and his workers can’t get paid on pay day. So what unna getting now good, Uk should step in and tell him he has no option here we’re putting you out and no more running for Election and East End will have no MP until the next 4years. Unna fools voted for a JACKASS.
From East End….born and still living in East End.
And what percentage of the total vote did the PACK get?
I’m in same place…now he’s just a grotty little disgusting man…fits in well with the PPM
All this is a result of voting for people who care more about money than about morals. But what choice did we have? Aren’t all politicians the same? Tempted into the role because of the massive package of salary, benefits, backhanders and bribes, and side-payments.
Sadly, from what I can see of the people around me, most of my fellow Caymanians are the same. When did we all become such a greedy and unprincipled bunch of corrupt, lawbreaking, racists?
The problem is that our politicians set their own pay rates and the huge financial rewards are an incentive to become one, rather than a desire to do good. This needs to change.
The reward for being elected should be 1.5 times minimum wage paid only for certified hours worked, and the SHIC minimum healthcare cover. That would put them in a better position financially than most Caymanians and would deter those who are only in it for the money. These positions should be for those who truly want to serve their country and people, not serve themselves a huge plate of stinking, dirty cash.
I don’t think they are all the same, this time we appear to have some that will stand for something worth believing in, they are not being bought, which is very refreshing.
Kenneth I believe you were the first to stand for this type of movement. You fought in a corner on your own standing for something that you believed in, and now look, your steadfastness, your loyalty to your people and your integrity have been realized and you now have people like you who I’m sure found some courage to run in this election, from you. Wayne and kenneth will make an awesome team with some strong people like Kathy and Andre, the future is bright if this can be achieved.
Stick to your guns Independents, you’re making our children proud.
I hope you don’t have to include Mac but if you do I know it’s because Alden’s puppets wouldn’t meet you half way.
I agree with most of what you write but note that a lot of politicians, including those that promise ‘change’ run for office not because of the salary but because they can sell favors, get free condos, etc. Until we have strict and strictly applied anti-corruption laws nothing will change.
I don’t like them both, but foolish comments from the PPM (unsurprisingly).
The backlash that Turner faced was because she failed to ask Prospect whether she should stay independent (PACT) or join PPM. I suspect the same principle applies in EE. I suspect PACT supporters would be comfortable if Roy and Moses join PACT and retain their Ministries.
I’m so upset I voted for Roy! He’s a disgrace. Mr. Panton was put in an awful situation by believing the best in others. He HAD his government formed! The ONLY mistake he made was trusting others to have the same integrity he has. No one saw the true spult child Isaac turned out to be!!! Signing two agreements!! Sick piece of work and put the country in a mess with his greed! Rabid pit bull better to team up with. Isaac put himself in that situation! I’d rather see PACT sign with Mac because at least everybody knows what he is!!! Unlike Roy and Isaac! Two biggest disgraces make Mac look good! Grow up kids. You obviously aren’t cut out to work with real men and women of integrity. SHAME on you!
This is such revisionist history. The idea that Isaac and Sabrina “changed” alliances fails to recognize that they had spoken positively about working with the former government in the first instance. The same holds true for others. Everyone acting like it wasn’t the same kind of behavior on their part to agree to join PACT in a late night, behind closed doors meeting. And now being shocked that some might have regretted doing so and returned to their original inclination. (You know, the one they more publicly spoke to and the one that many of their voters choose them for over clear members of the previous opposition – looking at you, NS and EE.)
4:01 pm
The bottle has the upper hand. Can I have some coffee please
You know, I used to think that Roy was one of the nicer PPM members, but I guess anyone who kisses up to Alden is automatically just as much of an asshole.
Also, you’re one to talk about bullying. The nasty, disparaging, untruthful mudslinging that came out of your leader’s mouth on the campaign trail was on par with McKeeva’s behaviour. For condoning it, you all disgust me.
Someone please call ALT. We need more buckets for all these scrabbling crabs.
Well you know ALT gotta make his profits from this somehow. What a bunch of self interested PPM money people… disgusting.
If these big money people cared about cayman, they’d be sponsoring schools or lobbying government to protect the environment or creating trade schools themselves. What is all the money for?? To put in a bank and to leave it to your kids who won’t appreciate it and believe they too have the right to plunder Cayman.