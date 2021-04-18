McTaggart taunts Panton over Mac

Roy McTaggart and Wayne Panton

(CNS): The leader of the PPM-Alliance, Roy McTaggart, claimed to have nine candidates supporting his coalition in a statement issued today, in which he taunted Wayne Panton, the leader of the PACT group, about possibly forming a government with McKeeva Bush and accused his supporters of stirring up unrest. As the backroom horsetrading continued Sunday, with Panton still confident he will be able to form a government of Independents, McTaggart accused him of being “presumptuous” in his announcement yesterday that he will be revealing a Cabinet on Monday.

McTaggart said Panton could only form a majority if he chooses to include Bush. “If he does do so, then the irony of that choice will be obvious given that his reasons for leaving and campaigning against the Progressives was his not wanting to work with former Speaker Bush. Indeed prior to the election he indicated that he would not run with the Progressives because of Mr Bush. Time will tell how deeply his convictions run,” the PPM leader said.

However, Bush’s outsized role in the post-election horsetrading may well be a result of the early snap elections called by the outgoing premier, Alden McLaughlin, to avoid dealing with the public clamour to fire Bush from his position of speaker following his conviction for a violent, drunken assault on a woman. The surprise move to bring the election date forward by six weeks gave less time for challengers to campaign.

Bush won in West Bay West by just 27 votes and those additional weeks would have given his opponent, Mario Ebanks, more time to try to persuade 14 voters to support him instead of Bush or to get more people out to the polls, which could have made all the difference to the current situation.

Non-Alliance Independent candidates won in eleven of the 19 constituencies, indicating a broad desire by the voters for a government made up of Independents. The protests on Friday and Saturday demonstrated very strong opposition to another Progressive-led government and clear support for the PACT group forming the next administration, even if this means including some PPM members or even Bush.

Nevertheless, McTaggart accused PACT supporters of “a deliberate attempt… to destabilize the process by public protests, threats and abuse of lawfully elected candidates in the recent election” and said that this was not condoned by the Progressives.

“It is potentially harmful to the reputation of the Cayman Islands as a major international financial centre and I call on Mr Panton to join me in asking for calm and an end to this uncharacteristic aggressive behaviour by a loud minority of his supporters,” McTaggart said. “Following a general election, every elected member is free to decide who to support for government and their preference for Premier. That is the democratic process.”

He asked people to let the political process play out, even though significant allegations have been made against the PPM-Alliance. Accusations have been made that misinformation and pressure from special interest groups and major donors of the Alliance directed at Sabrina Turner, Jay Ebanks and Issac Rankine and their campaign teams undermined the deal that Panton had secured among the Independent team in the immediate wake of the election results.

Turner has now recommitted to the PACT and Ebanks, who did not sign an agreement with McTaggart, has also confirmed his commitment to the Independents and the only agreement he has in fact signed, bringing the total to nine.

McTaggart said that these new candidates were “getting their first real understanding and taste of the political process” and that it would play out.

“But I implore my people to ignore the online bullies who attempt to use you for their own purposes. This is not a style of politics that we practice here, and it is not a healthy style of politics to adopt. The Progressives will not adopt it. I hope that the RCIPS will take a dim view of yesterday’s events and ensure that all elected members receive the protection necessary to prevent this harassment and intimidation and frankly to prevent the attempt to hijack the democratic process,” he said.

CNS has contacted PACT for an update from their camp and for comment regarding the allegations being made by the PPM-Alliance and we are awaiting a response.