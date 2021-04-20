McTaggart still disputes Panton’s government
(CNS): Roy McTaggart, the leader of the Progressives, is refusing to concede, saying that Wayne Panton, the leader of PACT, does not have a majority and by putting McKeeva Bush in the speaker’s chair, he has created a hung parliament. Following Panton’s announcement earlier that he had secured an agreement with ten non-Alliance Independents, including Bush, McTaggart argued that with nine members in government and nine members in opposition PACT would not be able to pass legislation. He described Panton’s announcement as “merely a ruse” because a speaker can only break a tie in favour of the status quo.
Although the country has voted for an Independent-led government, McTaggart has still not offered to support Panton’s potential administration. Making it clear that the Progressives intend to obstruct Panton’s efforts, the PPM-Alliance leader said the PACT would not only be incapable of passing legislation, they cannot even elect a Premier.
“Parliamentary convention throughout the Westminster system of government in the Commonwealth requires that the casting vote given to the Speaker to break a tie be exercised only to preserve the status quo, not to pass legislation or to elect a new Premier. Mr Panton does not therefore have a viable government at this stage,” McTaggart said.
“This is merely a ruse and whilst Mr Panton may be able to fool some of the country with this tactic, he will not be able to fool the majority. The Progressives and our Alliance partners remain committed to working with elected members to form a Government that can manage the affairs of state and one that can stay together through the difficult time ahead,” he added.
The statement makes it clear that the PPM is not giving up despite what appears to be overwhelming public support for Panton to lead a government made up of Independents. But at this point McTaggart’s position is also untenable. Until either a PACT member reconsiders the PPM-Alliance or a PPM-Alliance member crosses the floor, Cayman could be heading to the polls again in the not too distant future.
Stunned by the U turn by those previously campaigning heavily against Mac. Pushing candidates to say no Mac UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES. Completely unacceptable etc etc.
And now.. weeeell he’s not all bad!?
Seriously 2 faced. Seriously pathetic.
PPM may not have 9 come Wednesday.
Accept defeat graciously and rebuild. You’ll gain more credibility and support in the long run, get 19 members one for each constituency and educate/develop folk. Stop mucking about.
His political career has been one of selfish disregard for his countrymen….don’t have him in charge of ethics training.
My honest opinion is that they are not being totally honest with us. Either they have more than ten members on their side or the idea is make Bush a Cabinet member after swearing in. This could be done by appointing a Speaker from outside and have Bush replace the least experienced Minister who currently would be Jay Ebanks. Not sure if McTaggart is right about them not being able to appoint the Premier perhaps someone knowledgeable can enlighten us as to the procedure.
Ask Dennie Warren Jr. how it could go.
Poor Roy please call Douglas the despot leader of East End he needs help cause it looks like his committee is about to depose him as leader! Oh Shit!
Desperation personified. The die is now cast. With no alternative but to welcome darkness, (the man, he was first to cast out), McKeeva Bush into his inner circle, elected member Panton shows his true colours. He sees no other path and so acting with expediency and impulse (yet again) and showing his lack of patience or ability – he shows us all where he truly belongs, on a bench far at the rear, ignored and taking his cheque. History repeats. And in this case — deservedly so.
“He described Panton’s announcement as “merely a ruse” because a speaker can only break a tie in favour of the status quo.”
That’s just a sensible convention. We’ve seen what happens to those in this era when they get in the way of power. McKeeva has never had qualms with breaking the traditions of the Speakership. I expect he will do so here and if challenged he will say that surely as one of 19 elected he has a say too in who should be Premier.
The fact is that as of now, if PACT wants to force itself into government, it can, and Progressives cannot do anything about it.
The country did not vote for a Independant lead government. The country overwhelmingly voted for the PPM as no other party was contending.
Can’t accept the fact they are defeated. They never looked after their own, and they are looking to squeeze out ever single penny from me and my fellow caymanians. Enough bullying, you had the chance to make it right for the past 8 years and you never did, they want to be in power they want it to become dictatorship. Your time is over and the voice of people is prevailing!!
Every election if the government changes residents/voters say the previous administration made a mess of things. There really will never be satisfaction. McKeeva Bush/UDP were they worst for two election cycles…until PPM took the reigns. Then after these past two election cycles PPM are now the worst. McKeeva according to the people was a sellout because he sold out Caymanian land to Dart; allowed Dart to buy and build and got free concessions. He McKeeva gave free and unearned Caymanian Statuses. Then it has become Alden/PPM sold out to the UK and the white investors/money people/special interests groups. This government cycle is not the first Cayman was on a “black list” or being placed in a financial scrutinized position. This has happened a few times over the past 12 or more years. One thing politicians count on. A short memory. 6 of 1 but half a dozen of the other. It is politics. There will never be enough to please everyone all the time.
He will be reappointed speaker by Premier Panton after the election of the premier. Quick grasping at straws old man…just retire in shame.
Give it up, Roy. How about PPM do something right for the country and support the PACT government instead of desperately clinging to power???
