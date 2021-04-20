McTaggart still disputes Panton’s government

Roy McTaggart

(CNS): Roy McTaggart, the leader of the Progressives, is refusing to concede, saying that Wayne Panton, the leader of PACT, does not have a majority and by putting McKeeva Bush in the speaker’s chair, he has created a hung parliament. Following Panton’s announcement earlier that he had secured an agreement with ten non-Alliance Independents, including Bush, McTaggart argued that with nine members in government and nine members in opposition PACT would not be able to pass legislation. He described Panton’s announcement as “merely a ruse” because a speaker can only break a tie in favour of the status quo.

Although the country has voted for an Independent-led government, McTaggart has still not offered to support Panton’s potential administration. Making it clear that the Progressives intend to obstruct Panton’s efforts, the PPM-Alliance leader said the PACT would not only be incapable of passing legislation, they cannot even elect a Premier.

“Parliamentary convention throughout the Westminster system of government in the Commonwealth requires that the casting vote given to the Speaker to break a tie be exercised only to preserve the status quo, not to pass legislation or to elect a new Premier. Mr Panton does not therefore have a viable government at this stage,” McTaggart said.

“This is merely a ruse and whilst Mr Panton may be able to fool some of the country with this tactic, he will not be able to fool the majority. The Progressives and our Alliance partners remain committed to working with elected members to form a Government that can manage the affairs of state and one that can stay together through the difficult time ahead,” he added.

The statement makes it clear that the PPM is not giving up despite what appears to be overwhelming public support for Panton to lead a government made up of Independents. But at this point McTaggart’s position is also untenable. Until either a PACT member reconsiders the PPM-Alliance or a PPM-Alliance member crosses the floor, Cayman could be heading to the polls again in the not too distant future.



