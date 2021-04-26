McTaggart promises ‘robust opposition’
(CNS): After what he said was a stressful six weeks, Roy McTaggart publicly congratulated the new government, as he stood to make his first speech as opposition leader in Parliament on Friday. The PPM leader made a very short address, in which he promised to hold the government to account. McTaggart said his team of seven had an important role to play in holding government accountable to Parliament and the people.
“I promise the good people of these islands that in my role I will be robust, but I will be fair in exercising my duties,” he said, adding that he would be respectful and would not resort to personal attacks. “Any new government will need time to become acquainted with, knowledgeable of, and comfortable in their new roles… The opposition will give them a period of time to do that, in another words to get your feet.”
McTaggart said he was encouraged to have such a strong and seasoned team sitting with him on the opposition benches.
The new leader of the opposition thanked his family, everyone on his campaign and at his former ministry, whom he said he would miss, before wrapping up his very short address.
McTaggart has not issued any public statements since he challenged Wayne Panton’s ability to form a government with just ten members, including McKeeva Bush in the speaker’s chair. Since then, the PACT re-recruited Isaac Rankine and welcomed Juliana O’Connor-Connolly into the fold, which greatly strengthened Panton’s position.
With seven MPs, including five former Cabinet members, now sitting on the opposition benches, McTaggart could achieve what Ezzard Miller tried and failed to do when he was the opposition leader for a short period in the wake of the 2017 election, which is to create a shadow government that can directly hold the administration to account.
Category: Politics
Like he was ‘robust’ with the woman beating speaker?
Not sure why Roy feels the need to sling veiled threats across the floor on day 1 of the assembly of the new Govt’. He obviously doesn’t sit well with being out maneuvered post-election in the forming of a Government, despite him and Alden not being able to do so. A sensible man would recognize this and not feel the need to put their personal feelings on display at the first opportunity .I was kind of hoping he would show more restraint than this , its clearly an Alden McLaughlin trait that we have had years to easily pick out, when something doesn’t go the way you’d hoped for.
Sometimes even the Chosen One can kind of bite the dust. Let this be a lesson to those who want to anoint successors to what are supposed to be national government posts. A premier is not a monarch. The people must always choose! But then that is the problem with the Westminster system. It does not allow for direct election of the Premier. Wayne is a good pick but, frankly, we did not directly elect him to that post either. But since he is a leader of the independents, who were the majority, I can live with that.
Very true. Don’t count your chickens before they hatch.
Apart from Roy himself I’m almost certain a “robust opposition” is probably the last thing on Wayne’s mind at the moment with an Opposition team comprising of
David Wight I couldn’t name a single pertinent point he has made or an issue of focus for Mr Wight despite watching almost every sitting of the LA over the past 5 years
Barbara Connolly, a woman who couldn’t manage to answer questions at the Chamber forums despite having weeks to prep when they asked essentially the same questions every time for all 19
And Dwayne “the moon fuels women’s sexual desires” Seymour (need I say more)
The only real issue I have with our independent government so far is that we have almost certainly been robbed of a competent opposition.
Alden Mclaighlin, Joey Hew and Moses Kirkconnell have been sullen since the results became clear for a reason, not only are they stuck powerless in the opposition for the next four years but they are stuck with 2 idiots and a woman who can’t read or think on her feet to save her life
Absolutely correct!