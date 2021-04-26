McTaggart promises ‘robust opposition’

Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart addresses the new Parliament, 23 April 2021

(CNS): After what he said was a stressful six weeks, Roy McTaggart publicly congratulated the new government, as he stood to make his first speech as opposition leader in Parliament on Friday. The PPM leader made a very short address, in which he promised to hold the government to account. McTaggart said his team of seven had an important role to play in holding government accountable to Parliament and the people.

“I promise the good people of these islands that in my role I will be robust, but I will be fair in exercising my duties,” he said, adding that he would be respectful and would not resort to personal attacks. “Any new government will need time to become acquainted with, knowledgeable of, and comfortable in their new roles… The opposition will give them a period of time to do that, in another words to get your feet.”

McTaggart said he was encouraged to have such a strong and seasoned team sitting with him on the opposition benches.

The new leader of the opposition thanked his family, everyone on his campaign and at his former ministry, whom he said he would miss, before wrapping up his very short address.

McTaggart has not issued any public statements since he challenged Wayne Panton’s ability to form a government with just ten members, including McKeeva Bush in the speaker’s chair. Since then, the PACT re-recruited Isaac Rankine and welcomed Juliana O’Connor-Connolly into the fold, which greatly strengthened Panton’s position.

With seven MPs, including five former Cabinet members, now sitting on the opposition benches, McTaggart could achieve what Ezzard Miller tried and failed to do when he was the opposition leader for a short period in the wake of the 2017 election, which is to create a shadow government that can directly hold the administration to account.