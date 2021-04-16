McTaggart fails to confirm deal with Roper

Protest outside Parliament on Friday

(CNS): While Roy McTaggart claimed late last night that the PPM-Alliance has broken Wayne Panton’s PACT, he has yet to confirm that with Governor Martin Roper. McTaggart has also failed to indicate who his alliance has agreed will be speaker. To keep his working majority he will need to nominate an external speaker, as Panton did with Alric Lindsay, which, if the speculation on the street is realised, could be Tara Rivers. The other option would be to propose that the only member of Parliament (elect) who has not until now been invited to play a part in either proposed government gets his old job back.

Of course, offering the position to McKeeva Bush is a substantial risk as it could break the alliance McTaggart claims he has, but by Thursday Cayman voters were no longer surprised by anything, and speculation that Bush was in fact being invited to become a member of PACT was beginning to look like a real possibility.

A protest next to the parliament building grew from a sedate affair in the morning to a full blown demonstration by afternoon over the PPM’s apparent successful manipulation to undermine Panton’s PACT of independents. Protestors were also alarmed at speculation that the the PPM-Alliance was attempting closed-door tactics to take the reins of power without going through the proper constitutional process.

But in a statement issued at 3:40pm, the governor allayed fears of an impromptu signing-in ceremony and said that preparations at the Parliament were in expectation of Wednesday’s meeting that Panton had officially requested.

“I can confirm that there is no meeting of Parliament scheduled today. Preparations will continue until a new Government is sworn in,” he said. “As part of the constitutionally mandated process, the candidate representing the majority of votes in the Parliament must meet with me to confirm their ability to form a Government, as Mr Panton has done. I have to date received no formal requests concerning this matter from any other candidates.”

Roper explained that the next step was the publication of a proclamation to call a session of the Parliament, which Panton has requested for Wednesday, when all newly elected and appointed members will be sworn in and the vote for a premier will take place.

Despite indications that the PPM leader is preparing to ask the governor to appoint him as premier under section 49(2) of the Constitution on the basis that he is the leader of a party which has secured a majority, this would be unconstitutional. The Progressives did not secure a majority, nor did the PPM-Alliance, which is not a party in any event.

McTaggart may have successfully brought together a coalition of elected members, but constitutionally McTaggart should not be appointed directly by the governor but, as Panton did on Thursday, he must be invited to seek a vote in Parliament under section 49(3).

This would also provide an opportunity for the public to see the members vote for or against the two men vying for the premiership and the reins of government.

But as the confusion over the next government continued Friday and the public took to the streets, the PACT members appeared to have returned to meetings, to which, CNS understands, invitations had been extended to Isaac Rankine, Sabrina Turner and Jay Ebanks, who has yet to sign onto the PPM government deal.

Panton told CNS earlier today that he was more than willing to enter into discussions with the trio if they wanted to talk about the issues that had made them sign an agreement with the alliance only hours after signing one with him, which they knew had been taken to the governor.

At this point it is still not clear if the situation will be impacted by the immediate public backlash over the potential deal made late Thursday night for the PPM to once again form the government, even though independent candidates gained the majority for the second election in a row. Nevertheless, the closed-door horsetrading continues over the trio currently being claimed by both the Alliance and the PACT.

Check back to CNS later for more on the political horsetrading.