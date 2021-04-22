Masked gunman robs 24hr GT store

(CNS): Police are on the hunt for a man who held up a local convenience store early Thursday morning. He is described as about 6′ tall, with a slim build. At the time of the crime he was wearing a mask over his face, a long sleeved shirt, black pants, black shoes and gloves. Police were called to the 24-hour shop on Eastern Avenue, north of School Road, at around 4:30am 22 April. The clerk reported that the robber had entered the store, brandished the handgun at them and demanded cash. He then made off on foot with an undisclosed amount of money. No shots were fired and no one was injured during the incident.

The matter is currently under investigation and anyone with any information is asked to contact George Town CID at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website.