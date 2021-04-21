Man stabbed in th head at Coe Wood Beach

(CNS): A 39-year-old man from Boden Town has been arrested on suspicion of wounding after a fight at Coe Wood Beach at around 10:30 Sunday morning. The suspect was said to have stabbed the man he was brawling with in the head, according to the RCIPS. The victim was taken to hospital in a private car before police and emergency services met the victim en route, and he was then taken the rest of the way by ambulance.

He was treated for his injuries and discharged. Soon afterwards the police arrested the suspect, who was also injured during the fight. He was taken to the hospital before being taken into custody and has since been granted bail as investigations continue.