Logic rolls out broadband for Eastern Districts

(CNS): Logic has launched a new fixed wireless home internet service in the Eastern Districts of Grand Cayman, bringing broadband internet speeds to areas of the island that have been under-served when it comes to this important communication service, the telecommunications company said in a press release. Logic said it plans to expand its fixed wireless internet coverage over the coming year along with its fibre to the home footprint to cover 100% of Grand Cayman and the Sister Islands with a reliable broadband internet product.

The fixed wireless network will also be upgradeable to 5G in the future, which will deliver even faster speeds .

The issue of poor internet service in the outer districts has been a major area of complaint, and residents have pointed the finger at the Utility Regulation and Competition Office (OfReg) for failing to hold the communication companies to account. Logic said in the release that the regulator had been instrumental in this rollout.

“We are excited to finally be able to offer residents and businesses in the Eastern Districts of the island a great internet experience,” said Rob McNabb CEO of Logic. “It’s been far too long that they’ve gone without an internet product that can meet all of their needs. OfReg has done a good job pushing us to expand our broadband coverage and we are happy to say that we now cover approximately 90% of the population of Grand Cayman with broadband internet… and we are pushing hard to cover the rest of Cayman as soon as we can.”

Anyone east of Frank Sound Road can subscribe to the new service and customers within a two-mile radius west of Frank Sound Road will be covered.