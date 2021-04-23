Last week ‘left a stain’ on Cayman, says Hew
(CNS): The member for George Town North appeared reluctant to put the election behind him when he stood to make his debut address as a member of the opposition on Friday. Joey Hew said he had been “characterized as the villain” in the recent campaign, as he pointed the finger at, but did not name, his opponent, Johann Moxam, and what he described as the “keyboard warriors jacked up on caffeine in coffee shops”. Most MPs, as they addressed Parliament either for the first time or in new jobs, spoke about unity and working together and their willingness to get past the bitterness of the campaign. However, Hew made it clear he wasn’t ready to forgive.
He said the last few months was one of the most arduous periods of his political career, as he blamed the influence of the “unregulated” world of social media for confusing the people.
“The final days of the campaign and the six days following the results exposed the ugliest side of politics and our people. The hatred and aggression towards each other… left a stain on our country,” he said. “I endured relentless attacks on my character, my family life and my integrity,” Hew said, adding that his constituents had not been fooled and had reelected him.
Hew outlined what he saw as the achievements that he and the previous government had left behind. He said he would continue to support them, even though several are not supported by the current PACT Government, especially the relentless road programme, the way that the review of the planning law has been going, and the direction of the National Energy Policy.
Barbara Conolly was also short on forgiveness when she accused her opponents of attacking her and her supporters, describing the things said as “almost unbearable”. She also aimed to score some early points against PACT when she made a jibe at the four women sitting on the government benches, asking them, “Is she supported?” — a reference to the reemergence of McKeeva Bush in the speaker’s chair, despite the trouble his conviction for assault on a woman had caused.
Conolly was, however, part of the government that created the dilemma that Wayne Panton, the new premier, had found himself in as he tried to put together a government that reflected the election result.
Panton responded directly in his own speech, which rounded up the adjournment debate Friday. “Yes, of course she is still supported,” he told Conolly, referring to Bush’s victim. He outlined the obligations he faced and what had to be done. He pointed out that Bush has acknowledged what he did and apologised for the transgressions, and said that going forward his government will be trying to set the best possible standards as a serious aspiration.
Check back to CNS next week for more details of the first speeches of the new Parliament, which has now been adjourned. The date of the next sitting has not yet been set.
See the proceedings on CIGTV below. Officials have acknowledged the sound issues and if a better quality video is made available, CNS will replace it as soon as possible.
Geez Joey you seem to have worse things to say about keyboard warriors then the ones that get drunk and beat a young woman in her public work place…should we call those ones Joey’s warriors? What happened to you man..you were a good guy.
Wow the kettle calling the pot black. Did Barbara stand up when fool fool Jon Jon was taking jibes at the LGBT community. No she was laughing with the rest of them. No spine. Did she stand up and make a statement against the abuse Bush inflicted on Livia? No she did not. So just swallow your pill and enjoy the view from the back.
The only thing transparent about most politicians is their thin skin. So sensitive and easily damaged.
But they love to get up in that house and attack members of the public while protected by parliamentary privilege.
Wah wah wah. Bunch of whiners. Each whiner was slinging it as much as the others.
Reminds me of the donkey whiner that cried because people made fun of him with his singsongy poems and preaching about the moon during lockdown.
Thhhhhhhhhank you…..
This country is definitely not the forgiving kind
HE BEAT A YOUNG WOMAN IN PUBLIC!! and they said and did nothing.
Wayne Panton said the Speaker has apologized for his actions. McKeeva apologized long before the matter was even in the hands of the police. So please stop trying to fool these poor people. You are just getting more political miles out of this regrettable event and making the Speaker an even bigger unrepentant Hero
4.10pm What Bush said right after the attack was he could remember nothing of the incident, what he said after that was she attacked HIM and he was only defending himself!. Are any of these blatant lies an apology?.
Barbara should be the LAST person taking jabs at women regarding “is she supported?”. She literally sat back, in silence, this entire time.
The elected women said NOTHING so do not speak now. Yes, it is sad, we had to go back to power-king MAC to get the PPM out, but it worked and the people have spoken.
Do your best Wayne, we support you!
You areluckly still there. Sit and hush.
Reading the last sentence in this article it appears that the solemn commitment to an enforceable Code of Conduct for elected officials has now become merely an aspiration. That was fast.
Politician complaining about dirty tricks. Amazing.
I’m glad MP Hew finally said his piece. He remained calm and collected throughout his clean campaign, which is far more than we can say for his opponent. And he’s correct, the days following the election left a stain on Cayman.
They can dish it out but can’t take it. BTW, What exactly did Conolly do to support her?
I do find it hard to sympathise when Alden Mclaughlin has gone out of his way to characterise me (and other environmental activists) as the ‘villan’ using his leadership platform.
Mac is in that chair because of YOU poaching from an agreed government….you again fought your people’s wishes…first it was a port and then a non-PPM government. You lost those and also all respect when you did and said nothing about one of your coalition beating up a young woman.
@Joey Hew – YOU are a stain on Cayman.
3.29pm You are a classic example of whom he was talking about.
I’d love to know how the hell Babs got reelected. Quiet as a mouse for months and full of it now. Sit down please
Boo hoo Joey and Barbara. Your fiasco with Smiths Bacadere left a stain on both of your characters.
Barbara.. you as a woman have the audacity to ask “Is she supported ?”
Your silence on this issue spoke volumes to the women of Cayman.
Enjoy your next four years as an elected official. I’m sure it’s your last.
Couldn’t agree more, disgusting behaviour by the keyboard warriors. I think we cut the internet here or price the paupers out of using it, everyone will be happier if Sandra and CMR goes the same way as Jabba the hut and her awful page I’m a Caymanian where are my rights
You should be thicker skinned if you’re a politician…like armour if you’re a politician that ignores the people and think it’s all right for politicians to trample on the rights (and bodies) of your citizens.
Barbara why don’t you see how bad it was what you and your coalition did…this was a young woman who I’m sure hasn’t healed from what happened to her…this country was her home and she was unsupported by its leaders. This wasn’t a little thing so instead of trying minimize or deflect attention from your reaction, or lack thereof, show some repentance…explain and apologize for your inactions. Otherwise just continue to keep quiet about the subject!
PPM – sore losers, unna sound too much like Trump bitching, groaning, crying and complaining about how you lost.
Get over it PPM, you all can spend more of your valuable time with family, friends and constituents – as you no longer bear the burden of running the Majority government business.
Try to put on a little better face than what the former Deputy Premier had one the other day at the outdoor swearing in ceremony. Mo$e$, you truly need a lesson in humility and try not to always be worried about taking everything with you in your casket when it is your time.
What is wrong with these people??? Once person was never more embarrassed to be a Caymanian as when there was a political process by her house….now this guy saying political aggressions showed our ugliest side.
For me it was when the PPM remained silent and did nothing when a high ranking coalition member BEAT THE SHIT out of a girl at her work place and the government did and said NOTHING!!!!
#sheisforgotten
Someone’s angry they aren’t in a cushy job any longer. Moxam should be there instead of useless hew.