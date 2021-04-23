Last week ‘left a stain’ on Cayman, says Hew

Joey Hew MP (GTN) addresses Parliament

(CNS): The member for George Town North appeared reluctant to put the election behind him when he stood to make his debut address as a member of the opposition on Friday. Joey Hew said he had been “characterized as the villain” in the recent campaign, as he pointed the finger at, but did not name, his opponent, Johann Moxam, and what he described as the “keyboard warriors jacked up on caffeine in coffee shops”. Most MPs, as they addressed Parliament either for the first time or in new jobs, spoke about unity and working together and their willingness to get past the bitterness of the campaign. However, Hew made it clear he wasn’t ready to forgive.

He said the last few months was one of the most arduous periods of his political career, as he blamed the influence of the “unregulated” world of social media for confusing the people.

“The final days of the campaign and the six days following the results exposed the ugliest side of politics and our people. The hatred and aggression towards each other… left a stain on our country,” he said. “I endured relentless attacks on my character, my family life and my integrity,” Hew said, adding that his constituents had not been fooled and had reelected him.

Hew outlined what he saw as the achievements that he and the previous government had left behind. He said he would continue to support them, even though several are not supported by the current PACT Government, especially the relentless road programme, the way that the review of the planning law has been going, and the direction of the National Energy Policy.

Barbara Conolly was also short on forgiveness when she accused her opponents of attacking her and her supporters, describing the things said as “almost unbearable”. She also aimed to score some early points against PACT when she made a jibe at the four women sitting on the government benches, asking them, “Is she supported?” — a reference to the reemergence of McKeeva Bush in the speaker’s chair, despite the trouble his conviction for assault on a woman had caused.

Conolly was, however, part of the government that created the dilemma that Wayne Panton, the new premier, had found himself in as he tried to put together a government that reflected the election result.

Panton responded directly in his own speech, which rounded up the adjournment debate Friday. “Yes, of course she is still supported,” he told Conolly, referring to Bush’s victim. He outlined the obligations he faced and what had to be done. He pointed out that Bush has acknowledged what he did and apologised for the transgressions, and said that going forward his government will be trying to set the best possible standards as a serious aspiration.

Check back to CNS next week for more details of the first speeches of the new Parliament, which has now been adjourned. The date of the next sitting has not yet been set.