‘Killa’ arrested after trouble at boxing gym

Charles Whittaker outside the gym (from the video below)

(CNS): Local boxing star Charles “Killa” Whittaker is currently in police custody accused of causing a disturbance and damaging the doors at the D. Dalmain Ebanks Boxing Gym on Olympic Way, George Town, yesterday afternoon. The 47-year-old former professional boxer from West Bay was said to have resisted arrest when police responded to the call after he had thrown concrete blocks at the gym doors and eventually smashed his way in using a piece of metal piping. Staff at the gym had reportedly locked the doors to Whittaker following an argument he had with them about allegations of racism he has made on social media against the Cayman Islands Boxing Association.

Whittaker was arrested for causing fear or provocation of violence, damage to property, and for resisting arrest.

According to a video footage of the incident taken by a teenager attending the gym, which has been circulated widely on multiple social media platforms, the former prize winning fighter repeatedly threw concrete blocks until the door was badly damaged, and then used metal piping until he was able to create a hole in the door windows and undo the locks. Whittaker then used abusive language to the manager as he made his way into the facility before the police arrived.