Juliana denies turning her back on Progressives
(CNS): Beginning her seventh term in office, Friday, Juliana O’Connor-Connolly justified why yet again she found herself on the government benches even though the party she ran with lost. The member for Cayman Brac East made the decision to desert the team she ran with and secure a seat in Cabinet yet again at the very last minute, which she said was “one of the most difficult decisions” of her life. O’Connor-Connolly said it might look as if she had turned her back on her Progressive family but this wasn’t the case.
She attributed the set of circumstances before her to God because, she said, he brings up governments he brings them down and it was not for her to question. But once the premier had secured eleven people for his government, her responsibility was to the people of Cayman Brac and Little Cayman and she was not elected for her own personal benefit, she said. At that point, the elections were over and it was time to unite and get on board, she added.
“I took the decision, cost what it may,” she said, as she quoted the Bible again in an effort to explain her reasons for crossing the floor.
Issac Rankine also waited until the last minute to re-join Panton’s team, after he cracked under pressure and crossed to the PPM-Alliance team, triggering the week of uncertainty. In order to form a government of Independents, Panton had no other choice but to secure the support of McKeeva Bush by promising him the job as speaker, despite his conviction for assault and the major concerns of many people across the community.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Politics
Being a former Progressive member who wants nothing more to do with them, I am happy that Julianna crossed over to the PACT Government.
The new Premier did what I think might be unheard of in that he managed to get representation for every district in his new government. No district was left out and Cayman Brac and Little Cayman had she stayed with the Progressives would have been seen as if the Brac/Little had lost representation
We now have a very inclusive Government that is representative of all three islands. We need to all pull together now and support this Government that was obviously the people’s choice.
Congrats to the new Premier and the new PACT Government.
I’m appalled that her homophobic, money hungry self has been given education to run again. Our children are doomed!
I hope Panton does a Cabinet shuffle and shuffles her out of Education. We need to give our kids some kind of chance and they have none with her in that position.
Then she should have campaigned on “Elect me and Ill do whatever I decide God wants me to do”. Still that’s not as preposterous as claiming “she was not elected for her own personal benefit”. LOL pull the other one.
Rasta, what a wafer.
You are compromised on many fronts.
Avoid the subject of loyalty, ethics and morals, and focus on the truth.
Elvis exposed Juliana. She is a disgrace no morals or loyalty to anything other than power and the almighty dollar.
How was she exposed? She fully agreed with medicinal marijuana use only hours before people woted 🤣
God would not let you vot gor McBeater
The usual excuses: a difficult decision, the people or even God. The is simpler. People should not get elected on one platform and then change their colors. That is like obtaining an office by false pretenses. What we need is not a higher deity but legislation to stop this nonsense. Congrats to the people in East End and Prospect for refusing to be taken for a ride.
Don’t think East Enders deserves any congrats. It was people from other districts that brought change not East Enders.
A ministerial salary is better than an opposition salary, isn’t it, Julianna? Money calls, BS walks…
that’s not fair.. her “god” told her to do it… which is convenient
So its down to God and her constituents. Ok then. No room for loyalty or sticking to your word – God and her constituents come first, especially when what they what happens to coincide with a ministers salary, the prospects of overseas travel with your loyal retainer, and the ability to keep putting largesse your constituents way so you are re-elected next time. Not that would affect JOCCs decision making, no siree Bob, she is all about following her constituents interest and Gods will.
I am glad Wayne got to be Premier, but I cannot help but worry about the effect on his integrity and self worth of association with people who are manifestly driven by self interest.
2.53pm I agree with yourlast para, byt that applies to almost all of his cabinet.
Most definitely applies to all members of previous administration. It is unfair to judge the newly elected members, you know nothing as to how they would perform. We surely have an opposition of self serving arrogant bigots.
I still believe that Juliana decided that as Minster for Education she should at least understand what “Progressive” meant and when she realized that she would have only been regarded as Progressive in Salem during the Witch trials she was forced to resign from the PPM. Because once Juliana realized what Progressive truly meant she had only one option.. Maybe she got confused and though “progressive” meant regressive and that’s why she didn’t speak out against the honorable member of West Bay West.
But her “God” told her to stay a Minster and earn more money and continue to have all the perks that go with that role… My “god” last night told me to have more wine and beer and despite trying to explain Bacchus to my wife, she called me out for being a massive liar… thankfully Juliana’s “God” exists (at least in her mind) and therefore she can continue to have such an important role in society.
It’s amazing however that her “God” allowed her to stop Civil Partnerships in the Cayman Islands but allowed the Governor to force them on us… it’s almost as if her “God” only exists in the confines of her own mind or is at least restricted from the Governor’s Office.
You can justify almost anything by quoting the bible. I’m glad she has found such a great way to interpret it that just so happens to align with what’s best for her. It’s quite amazing really!!
On another note, I pity the schoolkids, teachers and administrators. They’ve been let down by some sections of the electorate.