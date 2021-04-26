Juliana denies turning her back on Progressives

Juliana O’Connor-Connolly addresses Parliament, 23 April 2021

(CNS): Beginning her seventh term in office, Friday, Juliana O’Connor-Connolly justified why yet again she found herself on the government benches even though the party she ran with lost. The member for Cayman Brac East made the decision to desert the team she ran with and secure a seat in Cabinet yet again at the very last minute, which she said was “one of the most difficult decisions” of her life. O’Connor-Connolly said it might look as if she had turned her back on her Progressive family but this wasn’t the case.

She attributed the set of circumstances before her to God because, she said, he brings up governments he brings them down and it was not for her to question. But once the premier had secured eleven people for his government, her responsibility was to the people of Cayman Brac and Little Cayman and she was not elected for her own personal benefit, she said. At that point, the elections were over and it was time to unite and get on board, she added.

“I took the decision, cost what it may,” she said, as she quoted the Bible again in an effort to explain her reasons for crossing the floor.

Issac Rankine also waited until the last minute to re-join Panton’s team, after he cracked under pressure and crossed to the PPM-Alliance team, triggering the week of uncertainty. In order to form a government of Independents, Panton had no other choice but to secure the support of McKeeva Bush by promising him the job as speaker, despite his conviction for assault and the major concerns of many people across the community.