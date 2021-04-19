It’s time we elected governments instead of individuals

101 writes: In the current deadlock, the individuals we elected last week seem to have three options to form a government. Option 1: A proper coalition. This would entail both groups coming together and compromising with likely a Cabinet split equally or close to evenly, representing both sides. This appears to have been attempted and lasted 15 minutes, primarily because the two groups could not agree on the number of Cabinet positions.

Option 2: This involves one group solving the deadlock by agreeing to form a government with McKeeva Bush and appointing an external speaker of the House. The remaining majority of ten is slim (and unstable) but it’s a start and it’s very likely that one or two members from the minority side would switch over to the government eventually, which has occurred on several occasions in the past. Any side could decide that the reputational risk to the country of continuing this stalemate is greater than the backlash from the public due to forming a government with McKeeva and move ahead with this plan.

Option 3: This is the option that both sides have been working on since Wednesday with little success. It involves one side convincing a minimum of one and hopefully as many as two persons from the other side to ‘flip’. Ironically, in this scenario ANY single person making such a switch can very legitimately justify to the public that the reason for doing so is to prevent any side from forming a government with Mr Bush. That person would need to weigh the backlash of switching sides against the backlash of forming a government with Mac. This is a ‘lose lose’ scenario. but it’s an option. None of us should be shocked if one person does this before Wednesday.

Voter sentiment:

As far as options for ‘we the people’ are concerned, protesting is an effective way for us to tell the elected representatives (especially the one in our constituency) which of the above options we want them to choose.

Some of us might be blaming ourselves for not sufficiently scrutinizing the Independents before voting because a few of them are now threatening to work with the very people they campaigned against. But even that view of things is a bit naive. In every election cycle politicians in Cayman have made these decisions through a negotiation process and we have pretty much given them permission for decades to do that.

One thing for sure, the people protests we are seeing today is solid proof that we need to change the current system.

Traditionally, with the exception of recent parties (and technically there’s only one of those left), we do not vote for governments in the Cayman Islands. Instead we elect individuals and those individuals (not us as voters) decide how to form the government.

Despite that fact, many thousands of voters appear to feel that they did in fact elect an alternative government to the PPM and that this opportunity is being ‘stolen’ from them. There are two reasons why they might be feeling that way.

First, 70 percent of our votes went towards non-PPM candidates. So while we collectively allowed ten of the twelve PPM-led Unity government to be re-elected, our popular votes were clearly against them. But our system does not recognise this popular vote in the formation of the government, so we are where we are.

Second, the premier designate letter to the governor and public revelation of a possible team, including Wayne Panton as premier, Chris Saunders as his deputy and Alric Lindsay as speaker, gave us the impression that we had, or at least were close to having, a government. When that ‘dream team’ started to fall apart, we were quick to blame the individual defectors.

Government by protest?

Using the popular votes as our foundation for continuing to protest today could present a very dangerous precedent in the future. What, for example, would happen if in next general election another group of persons decides that they simply will not accept the results of the current legally permitted process, whereby elected individuals decide among themselves (not with us the people) on how to form the government? Would we not have another week of chaos? And who is to say that that other group (whoever they may be) have no right to protest simply because they just don’t like the outcome of the individual negotiations?

Are we saying that the popular votes represent the ‘will of the people’ but that the votes that led to the re-election of ten of the twelve PPM-led Unity government members do not?

We have done our part, which is to elect individuals whom we are counting on to make the right decisions, But we the people cannot decide the formation of the government outside the legally permitted process. Until our system changes, they must decide.

What we need is a new system:

We need a system which allows us, as voters, to have a more direct influence on the formation of the government. A system that enables us to make a clear choice for the government we need. It’s time to get rid of the current system where we elect individuals but have no say in the group that makes policy decisions which impact our lives.

That system might be the one used by most countries in the world. Politically speaking, it’s time for Cayman to grow up. It’s time to encourage the creation of at least two or three alternative groups with publicly declared vision and policies for us to compare. This would give us clear choices to accept (or reject). The backlash from thousands of Caymanians is proof that the current system has failed us.