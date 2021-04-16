Indie PACT cracks under donor pressure

Isaac Rankine and Sabrina Turner

(CNS): Sabrina Turner, the newly elected MP for Prospect, and the new member for East End, Isaac Rankine, have been picked off by the PPM-Alliance from the Independent PACT group, according to PPM Leader Roy McTaggart, who released what is claimed to be the signature page of an agreement document last night. According to sources close to the backroom horsetrading, the pair were subjected to pressure from campaign donors not to support Wayne Panton’s PACT. While Jay Ebanks has yet to sign on to the PPM deal, his name was on the document. The decision by the two independents to sign has met with massive voter backlash, as the public does not accept McTaggart’s claim that the election was a vote for continuity.

Panton told CNS that he was surprised by the turn of events, given that it was only a matter of hours since the three members had signed the document that he took to the governor. He said all of them had simply walked away and turned off their phones, and by Friday morning he had still been unable to speak with any of them about the issues that have made them renege on the original agreement to form a People driven, Accountable, Competent and Transparent (PACT) government.

“I am willing to have that discussion but at this stage I do not know what became the problem for them. They are grown-up people who are responsible for their own actions and we can only wait now and see what they ultimately decide to do, given that they have signed two different agreements.”

The PPM has not said if the letter supporting McTaggart as premier has reached the governor’s office yet, but when it does, he will be faced with two competing documents that claim a majority of support for two different premiers under two different sections of the Constitution.

McTaggart issued a short statement late Thursday evening saying he was pleased to confirm that the PPM had an agreement with ten elected members to form the government and to elect him as premier. “This will allow the country to have a stable Government and continuity as we address the rebuilding from Covid,” he said.

McTaggart is assumed to be requesting he is appointed premier under section 49(2) of the Constitution. But in reality he does not have a majority party as it remains a coalition, and so he should, as Panton has done under under section 49(3), request a meeting of Parliament for a vote, which would be a much fairer way of resolving the competing letters that Governor Martyn Roper is expected to be in possession of this morning.

This would give the opportunity for the electorate to put some pressure on their MPs to counter that being applied by special interest groups. CNS understands that protests are already being planned in opposition to the PPM forming the government and specifically against Turner in Prospect, given the fact that she was voted into office after the electorate rejected the PPM-Alliance candidate.

The result in Prospect was a clear vote against the continuity that McTaggart claims the electorate voted for. Turner was elected in a close race but one that was an evident rejection of Austin Harris, the incumbent and unequivocal supporter of the PPM-Alliance. More than 70% of voters in that district voted against Harris and the PPM-Alliance ticket on which he was running. 660 people voted for one or other of the two independents on the ballot, both of whom had claimed no allegiance to the administration. It is impossible to reinterpret that to mean that the voters had actually voted for a PPM-led government.

Turner has now announced a constituency meeting at 7pm Friday evening at the Seafarers Hall.

It may be more nuanced to make the case for Rankine, as he ran against the incumbent Arden McLean who had campaigned in opposition to the Alliance. In addition, Rankine had met with McLaughlin early in the campaign and issued a statement indicating that his goal was to serve in government. However, that opportunity was given to him by the PACT group, which is aligned on a clear list of policies that Rankine had agreed to on Thursday when he signed the document supporting Panton as Premier, which has been submitted to the governor.

But Rankine, like Turner, as well as Jay Ebanks in North Side, whose position is not yet confirmed, have been placed under significant pressure and reportedly offered a number of inducements not just relating to Cabinet positions. While the pressure has come from the Alliance itself, CNS understands that it has also been applied by external wealthy and powerful individuals who were banking on the PPM-Alliance remaining in power and went out on a limb yesterday using various proxies to ensure that pressure and persuasion were used to get the numbers for McTaggart.

Chris Saunders had raised his concerns on the eve of the election that the non-political forces that have had undue influence over governments of late were already doing what they could to undermine efforts that he and Panton were making to bring an group together on their shared platform that could present a viable alternative to the PPM-Alliance. The men were clear on their policy positions relating to curbing excessive over-development, prioritising the environment, introducing a universal single-payer healthcare system, consumer protection and fair trade, among other goals to improve the lives of ordinary Caymanians.

CNS has attempted to contact the three independents but they have all been unresponsive.

Since this article was originally posted, Turner has called a constituency meeting for this evening at the Seafarers hall at 7pm.