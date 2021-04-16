Indie PACT cracks under donor pressure
(CNS): Sabrina Turner, the newly elected MP for Prospect, and the new member for East End, Isaac Rankine, have been picked off by the PPM-Alliance from the Independent PACT group, according to PPM Leader Roy McTaggart, who released what is claimed to be the signature page of an agreement document last night. According to sources close to the backroom horsetrading, the pair were subjected to pressure from campaign donors not to support Wayne Panton’s PACT. While Jay Ebanks has yet to sign on to the PPM deal, his name was on the document. The decision by the two independents to sign has met with massive voter backlash, as the public does not accept McTaggart’s claim that the election was a vote for continuity.
Panton told CNS that he was surprised by the turn of events, given that it was only a matter of hours since the three members had signed the document that he took to the governor. He said all of them had simply walked away and turned off their phones, and by Friday morning he had still been unable to speak with any of them about the issues that have made them renege on the original agreement to form a People driven, Accountable, Competent and Transparent (PACT) government.
“I am willing to have that discussion but at this stage I do not know what became the problem for them. They are grown-up people who are responsible for their own actions and we can only wait now and see what they ultimately decide to do, given that they have signed two different agreements.”
The PPM has not said if the letter supporting McTaggart as premier has reached the governor’s office yet, but when it does, he will be faced with two competing documents that claim a majority of support for two different premiers under two different sections of the Constitution.
McTaggart issued a short statement late Thursday evening saying he was pleased to confirm that the PPM had an agreement with ten elected members to form the government and to elect him as premier. “This will allow the country to have a stable Government and continuity as we address the rebuilding from Covid,” he said.
McTaggart is assumed to be requesting he is appointed premier under section 49(2) of the Constitution. But in reality he does not have a majority party as it remains a coalition, and so he should, as Panton has done under under section 49(3), request a meeting of Parliament for a vote, which would be a much fairer way of resolving the competing letters that Governor Martyn Roper is expected to be in possession of this morning.
This would give the opportunity for the electorate to put some pressure on their MPs to counter that being applied by special interest groups. CNS understands that protests are already being planned in opposition to the PPM forming the government and specifically against Turner in Prospect, given the fact that she was voted into office after the electorate rejected the PPM-Alliance candidate.
The result in Prospect was a clear vote against the continuity that McTaggart claims the electorate voted for. Turner was elected in a close race but one that was an evident rejection of Austin Harris, the incumbent and unequivocal supporter of the PPM-Alliance. More than 70% of voters in that district voted against Harris and the PPM-Alliance ticket on which he was running. 660 people voted for one or other of the two independents on the ballot, both of whom had claimed no allegiance to the administration. It is impossible to reinterpret that to mean that the voters had actually voted for a PPM-led government.
Turner has now announced a constituency meeting at 7pm Friday evening at the Seafarers Hall.
It may be more nuanced to make the case for Rankine, as he ran against the incumbent Arden McLean who had campaigned in opposition to the Alliance. In addition, Rankine had met with McLaughlin early in the campaign and issued a statement indicating that his goal was to serve in government. However, that opportunity was given to him by the PACT group, which is aligned on a clear list of policies that Rankine had agreed to on Thursday when he signed the document supporting Panton as Premier, which has been submitted to the governor.
But Rankine, like Turner, as well as Jay Ebanks in North Side, whose position is not yet confirmed, have been placed under significant pressure and reportedly offered a number of inducements not just relating to Cabinet positions. While the pressure has come from the Alliance itself, CNS understands that it has also been applied by external wealthy and powerful individuals who were banking on the PPM-Alliance remaining in power and went out on a limb yesterday using various proxies to ensure that pressure and persuasion were used to get the numbers for McTaggart.
Chris Saunders had raised his concerns on the eve of the election that the non-political forces that have had undue influence over governments of late were already doing what they could to undermine efforts that he and Panton were making to bring an group together on their shared platform that could present a viable alternative to the PPM-Alliance. The men were clear on their policy positions relating to curbing excessive over-development, prioritising the environment, introducing a universal single-payer healthcare system, consumer protection and fair trade, among other goals to improve the lives of ordinary Caymanians.
CNS has attempted to contact the three independents but they have all been unresponsive.
No principles. Politicians. Especially those who sign one paper and then turn around and sign the opposite. Also look under “No Morals”, “Easily Influenced”, or simply “Lousy People”.
Great news for Prospect. Having a sitting Minister will make a huge difference.
This is why Cayman needs a two party system not a gang of independents.
A gaggle.
If she wants to be the second radio personality turned one term Prospect MP she has made the right choice
2021 is the second election in a row where Prospect has rejected the explicit PPM candidate and chosen someone else and she really thinks this is a good idea?
The PPM couldn’t save Austin, and Alva and they couldn’t convince people on Frank Cornwall or Vincent Fredrick and they won’t save you Sabrina
They’ll take your vote and your soul tie you to horrendous policies and watch you crash and burn in 4 years
You better wake up quick fast and in a hurry
Bring out in the open in Parliament to flesh-out
the defectors so they can vote. This is pure treachery of the two in question if this is true indeed.
well blatant self interest disregarding what is best for their constituents…didn’t take long to show their true color….green
The real issue is that the country needs the BEST of all elected persons. Having ministers of suspect relevant experience/intellengence does not bode well for our country.
‘He said all of them had simply walked away and turned off their phones, and by Friday morning he had still been unable to speak with any of them about the issues that have made them renege on the original agreement’
That’s all you need to know, these are your representatives displaying their integrity, absolutely saddening 😔
The people deserve another election, this is appalling from so many
Greed always wins.
Signed by another accountant.
I just made a pact — unless Sabrina comes to the understanding that she has some allegiance if not most allegiances to the voters that put her there, I will never vote for her again.
My vote was decidedly an anti-PPM signal. I did not expect that she would be so malleable.
9.23am With a name like “Turner” you get what you asked for.
Next we’ll elect a Judas
Just have one Government that is only allowed to rule on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and another Government that is only allowed to rule on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Then we can all stay home and eat Turtle meat on Sundays.
Developers interests have bought off Isaac and Sabrina.
He who pays the piper calls the tune.
Making a decision at this point likely has little to do with political ideologies and more to do with personal career. So didn’t take these folks long to show their colors….looks like just more of the same Cayman.
And money
How much is being spent to destroy the middle class and screw the people of the Cayman Islands?
The financiers of the Progressives will spend millions to keep their puppets! Mangroves in Red Bay need to be cleared.
ACC already led by Progressives.
Governor is for Progressive.
The last 8 years and particularly the last 4 have blatantly shown this abuse….but tell me why did the election still go this way? It is a mystery to me.
You want to tackle corruption, start right here at the election/government formation process, this is why it becomes such a systemic problem, – any thoughts, wish to comment ACC ?
Very disappointed in both of them🤬🤬🤬
Then we wonder why we are blacklisted. The blatant XXXX is beyond sickening. To sell their support for a cabinet role, only to sell it a second time in less than 24 hours just shows the world what Cayman stands for. XXXX What happened to love of country. To think that joining the progressives will be good for your region is a laugh. What have they done since in power other than ignore you? Now you think you have say by joining them? You have shown that you are a puppet and have no love for community or country. Enjoy your 4 years, as gone next election.
And we allow convicted woman beaters to hold office…UK seems to be fine as long as our government gives in to all of their wishes.
I told you, Prospect, “do not choose mouth over proven work”. But you all loove a loud mouth. Now look at this mess!
Very disappointed. Money and power winning again. This will not auger well for the work that needs to be done for the population as a whole. Very disappointed, Sabrina. Very poor start to your political career. I will not forget.
Bring this out in the open in Parliament to flesh-out the defectors so we can see how they vote. This is pure treachery of the two in question if this is true indeed.
Excellent news…. when a party sends 7 candidates tot he polls and ALL 7 win their seats, that’s validation of continuity. TO state otherwise is just journalistic gibberish. 7 for 7 is simple… of course the other 12 seats having been contested between independents and other parties were clearly won by independents but that’s a resounding beating for the ‘opposition’ parties and not the PPM incumbents. Again, to state otherwise is just classic misrepresentation and a play on clever words to change the narrative. Its not to say that the Independents led coalition was not strong and that PACT would have done a lesser job but please don’t carry on here as though somehow the PPM led group was somehow stealing anything… this is politics and Wayne Panton played his hand, albeit a bit early and has now been called by a team with a competing hand… seemingly better played…. time will tell but this is fair-play on all sides.
At least Wayne is People driven, Accountable, Competent and Transparent, as it says on the tin.
But what about the others who all came on different platforms?
Err 10 independents were elected i would say that is validation of anything but continuity
7 for 7 is one thing. Austin was soundly voted out and was running on thier platform, so 7 for 8. Tara didnt run again and as far as im aware neither Raul or Andre officially signed on to the alliance, 7 for 9. Then they also got spanked in GTC 7 for 10, Al ran on thier platform and got removed from office, 7 for 11. how many do you need for a majority? 10. 7 for 7 is not a mandate, stop pretending it is. if money is actually changing hands then i literally cant see how this doesnt get looked at by the Anti-Corruption Commission.
Agree 100%
Last time I checked 7 is not a majority out of 19 total seats
And to be clear your argument is the people approved so much of the PPM that they didn’t manage to pick up a single seat against a rag tag group of independent challengers?
You might want to stop pointing out that all the PPM can do now is hold the seats they already have it’s not quite as compelling an argument as you think it is. The only places where the PPM seem to be able to win convincingly are where they encountered joke candidates (Elvis and Maxine), and where the races had multiple challengers (GTW and GTE), almost every other race was within a hundred votes
Amazing what people will do for money
Democracy dies in the darkness.
Make these cockroaches decide out in the open for all to see.
Well done Issac(and Sabrina) Cayman is proud of you both.
Proud of them for…pledging allegiance to both, opposing sides? Good grief. Should be ashamed of themselves, more like – makes them look like mercenaries out for themselves.
What for selling out?
They sold out to Wayne initially, common sense prevailed in the end though.
Accountants 2, Lawyers 0.
Accountants got the private funds bill passed last, much to the endless objections of the lawyers.
And now a former accounting partner of KPMG has become premier over a former law partner from Walkers.
Sorry lawyers, rational and steady will beat out blusterous and alarmism.
Signed, An Accountant 🙂
The last 4 years has shown the accountants value so in this case it would be more accurate to say a party beat a lawyer. Sammy I hope you continue to fight for the rights of Caymanians and the future of Caymanians.