Independents pull together new government PACT

Wayne Panton presents the letter to the governor

(CNS): Wayne Panton, the newly elected member for Newlands, is set to become the next Cayman Islands premier with Chris Saunders as his deputy in a coalition of ten independent members who have agreed to support him. The potential new administration was confirmed in a statement Thursday afternoon from the “Office of the Premier Designate”, which also indicated that the group had opted to appoint Alric Lindsay as the speaker of the House. Panton said his government would be “People driven, Accountable, Competent and Transparent (PACT)”.

Panton officially met with the governor today requesting a meeting of Parliament next Wednesday to swear in the members and formally elect the premier under section 49(3) of the Cayman Islands Constitution.

The meeting was confirmed by the governor’s office shortly after 5pm with a statement that read: “Newly elected candidate from the Newlands electoral district, Mr Wayne Panton met with His Excellency the Governor, Mr Martyn Roper at the Governor’s Office today, Thursday, 15 April 2021.

“Mr Panton presented to the Governor his letter confirming that he has the support of the majority of the elected candidates who were successful in yesterday’s General Election to Parliament and that he intends to form the new Government.”



In his own statement, Panton said, “The elections are over, the people have spoken, and it is time to get on with the business of making people’s lives better. I am delighted, impressed, and inspired by the level of maturity shown by the elected independent members to put aside political differences that arose on the campaign to work in the best interest of our Islands. All of us who decided to step into the public arena did so to make a positive difference to the communities we serve. Many good people were unsuccessful at the polls but still have a lot to offer.”

Panton said Lindsay, who was unsuccessful yesterday in his challenge to win George Town South, was one such individual who would bring much-needed articulation and maturity to the role.

“The government that I am humbled to lead will be People driven, Accountable, Competent and Transparent (PACT). We are all humbled by the electorate’s trust and recognise that we have much work to do and are ready and willing to work on your behalf,” he said. “I am tremendously proud that the ten independent candidates have joined together, in a decisive and cohesive fashion, to commence the process of forming a new government.

Panton continued, “Although PACT has the majority and are committed to that as a government, we will demonstrate to the country a refreshing and new approach by being open to other elected members joining in order to carry out the wishes of the electorate to form an inclusive coalition to work in the best overall interests of the country.’’

CNS understands that discussions regarding the ministries are still underway, and while it is almost certain that Panton will be taking on the environment and Saunders the public purse, the eight ministerial portfolios have yet to be allocated.

The ten Independent candidates joining forces to form the new government are: