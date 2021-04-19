HRC watching COVID rules closely

A COVID-19 vaccine shot is prepared

(CNS): The Human Rights Commission has said it continues to be involved in the discussions that relate to the current COVID-19 rules regarding restrictions on travel, quarantine and the virus vaccination programme. The commission issued a statement seeking to reassure the public that the situation is being monitored. According to the latest official public health figures, another 546 people have received the first dose of the vaccine since Friday. Although 42% of the population has received both doses, around 10,000 more people must get the full two-shot course before the target of having between 75-80% of the population protected is reached so that the Cayman Islands’ borders can re-open to tourists.

Given that the pace of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine uptake is slowing and unlikely to increase now, as the programme has been open to all age groups since early March, it could be several more weeks before Cayman is in what public health officials believe is a safe enough place to enable borders to open.

However, the continued restriction of movement is being watched, the HRC said, adding that it is in communication with the relevant authorities to ensure and confirm the continued consideration of the human rights implications of the decisions made to maintain or change any COVID-related rules.

“This includes ensuring that there is a constant assessment by the relevant authorities of the appropriate balance between the public health measures in response to the pandemic and principles of human rights and natural justice such as lawful administrative action, public interest tests and the proportionality of the measures in place,” the commission stated.

It noted that Cayman already enjoys many more freedoms that other countries, given the minimal suppression level the country is now under with minimal requirements to wear masks in select locations and instances, limited social distancing, the removal of the shelter-in-place curfew and more.

Meanwhile, according to the latest COVID-19 test results, over the weekend another six travellers tested positive for COVID-19. There are now 21 active cases of the virus with two people suffering symptoms among the 666 people currently in government quarantine or home isolation.