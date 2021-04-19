Holding out for power

Public Servant writes: After various telephone calls and in-person meetings, there are only one or two people who are willing to deal with the consequences of a political fallout within the Progressives that would be caused by a move to the Independent-led government. This is unfortunate as one would have thought that it was important to place the country first in the decision-making process rather than the will of special interests.

What special interests want:

Special interest groups want to maintain everything “as is”. This includes any continuing influence they may have over the previous Parliamentary membership, benefiting from multi-million-dollar concessions and having a blind eye turned to projects which would otherwise be questioned (as to environmental impacts and the like). Ultimately, the impression given is that it is about the money at stake, not the lives at stake.

What the people want

Caymanians want their long-term plight to be considered by policy makers. That is, taking steps to improve the public education system (Caymanians want success, not failure), implementing better approaches for sustainable development, enhancing healthcare coverage, enriching their culture and heritage, resolving the worsening traffic situation and establishing a level playing field in all sectors so that Caymanians can at least “visualize” opportunity.

Wednesday

On or before Wednesday, 21 April, voters and other residents will know the result of the hard-fought efforts of the Independents to form an inclusive government which desirable members of the Progressives were invited to establish (but vehemently refused). Instead of working with the Independents for the greater good of the Cayman Islands, certain incumbent Progressives are likely to maintain a holding position of non-cooperation with the Independents.

Holding this position is theoretically necessary for political supporters of the incumbent Progressives to continue to derive personal gains from the maintenance of the status quo and satisfying the wishes of special interests.

It is hoped that voters will see through this game, the psychology and the accompanying anti-independents propaganda which seeks to establish a narrative that the Independents did not try to avoid undesirable outcomes when the Independents did, in fact, seek the best outcome for the people through efforts to establish an inclusive government.