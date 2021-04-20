Gov faces backlash on bullying allegation as protests roll on
(CNS): Many voters across Grand Cayman have expressed anger at the governor’s statement issued on Monday, which was described as undermining their right to protest and express their wishes clearly to the 19 elected MPs. Most activists groups were outraged by Martyn Roper’s suggestions they were inciting or causing violence by lobbying people they had voted for to honour the views of the electorate. Given that no one had been the subject of any violent acts, comments on social media and CNS and other online forums reflected public anger that expressing opinions was being twisted by the authorities. In the meantime, another peaceful protest was planned for 4pm Tuesday outside the House of Parliament in George Town.
Roper’s own Facebook page has been bombarded by voters expressing concerns about their voices being silenced. Almost 300 comments questioned his statement and the hypocrisy of implying that public calls for independent candidates to support Panton and the PACT could be described as bullying and harassment. Many challenged the bullying and harassment of LGBT groups, women’s groups and even journalists by many elected officials over the last year.
There were also more than 115 comments on CNS, most of which raised concerns about the position taken by the governor and expressed the popular sentiment regarding the inconclusive election result, namely that it was a vote for an independent led government.
Frustrations over the Progressives’ position that it was a vote for the status quo continued to fuel both the online and street protests that were expected to continue Tuesday. In light of similar allegations of bullying coming from the PPM-Alliance leader, Roy McTaggart, aimed at PACT supporters, the governor’s statement appeared biased, despite the constitutional requirement that he remain out of the political fray.
There were concerns Roper appeared to be reaching beyond his role here, as nothing had been said about a police investigation into the behaviour of the Progressive candidates on the campaign trail, which were also recorded and documented on social media and considered by many as intimidation and bullying. In the wake of the election, this was allegedly followed up by off-line intimidation of some candidates away from the glare of social media and the public spotlight, which Roper has so far rejected.
Meanwhile, at the time of posting, there had been no official updates regarding PACT’s planned government or the position of the PPM-Alliance that if McKeeva Bush joins PACT but is given the position of speaker, the Independents will still not have the majority in the House.
Category: 2021 General Elections, Elections, Politics
In a Westminster style democracy, MPs do not have to listen to the will of the voters. Once elected what they do is up to them and if people don’t like it they can vote them out. Talk of “honouring the views of the electorate” just does not grasp the constitutional position.
How about investigating the allegations of vote buying, corruption in the horse trading and the bullying by the Premier during his campaign!!!???
Tried to hush supporters of the independents…is there enough to hide that they request direct rule if they don’t get in? Keep an eye out for the navy.
I’m sorry, but I have never been so ashamed to call myself Caymanian. CMR, social media and their fake news have caused untold harms to these islands reputation, yet there will be no repercussions. and yes turning up and abusing candidates is most definitely bullying CNS. I genuinely felt threatened when I approached them to ask them to remove their behinds from my drive.
Really, you felt threatened by women and children holding signs and shouting their pleas. What were they going to do, cause you to have a paper cut from their sign.
Caymanians are protesting, they are not being violent and they have not harmed anyone.
I was in EE and the only ones their threatening were the Isaac Rankine supporters.
Ahhhh it’s the harsh words online that are embarrassing you as a Caymanian…not a young woman getting publicly beaten by a senior politician and supported in silence by the rest of the government? Well isn’t that interesting
Oh Please, which world do you live in? People all around the globe speak up for their rights, have you not observed the protests in the UK? if you are s Caymanian with your head buried so deep, that you don’t recognize what is happening here, I feel sorry for you. Try pulling your head out and educate yourself.
You should be ashamed to even post such a comment. Thank you for all who are standing up for our people including CMR!! You need to go sit down and hush!
Roper needs to investigated the rumors of the millions of $$’s allegedly paid to certain candidates.. corruption, corruption.
mr roper…any comment on a convicted woman beater being chosen as speaker of the house???
Governor totally overstepped his bounds on this one. Appears partisan. Bad move.