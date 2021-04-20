Gov faces backlash on bullying allegation as protests roll on

Governor Martyn Roper with Elections Supervisor Wesley Howell

(CNS): Many voters across Grand Cayman have expressed anger at the governor’s statement issued on Monday, which was described as undermining their right to protest and express their wishes clearly to the 19 elected MPs. Most activists groups were outraged by Martyn Roper’s suggestions they were inciting or causing violence by lobbying people they had voted for to honour the views of the electorate. Given that no one had been the subject of any violent acts, comments on social media and CNS and other online forums reflected public anger that expressing opinions was being twisted by the authorities. In the meantime, another peaceful protest was planned for 4pm Tuesday outside the House of Parliament in George Town.

Roper’s own Facebook page has been bombarded by voters expressing concerns about their voices being silenced. Almost 300 comments questioned his statement and the hypocrisy of implying that public calls for independent candidates to support Panton and the PACT could be described as bullying and harassment. Many challenged the bullying and harassment of LGBT groups, women’s groups and even journalists by many elected officials over the last year.

There were also more than 115 comments on CNS, most of which raised concerns about the position taken by the governor and expressed the popular sentiment regarding the inconclusive election result, namely that it was a vote for an independent led government.

Frustrations over the Progressives’ position that it was a vote for the status quo continued to fuel both the online and street protests that were expected to continue Tuesday. In light of similar allegations of bullying coming from the PPM-Alliance leader, Roy McTaggart, aimed at PACT supporters, the governor’s statement appeared biased, despite the constitutional requirement that he remain out of the political fray.

There were concerns Roper appeared to be reaching beyond his role here, as nothing had been said about a police investigation into the behaviour of the Progressive candidates on the campaign trail, which were also recorded and documented on social media and considered by many as intimidation and bullying. In the wake of the election, this was allegedly followed up by off-line intimidation of some candidates away from the glare of social media and the public spotlight, which Roper has so far rejected.

Meanwhile, at the time of posting, there had been no official updates regarding PACT’s planned government or the position of the PPM-Alliance that if McKeeva Bush joins PACT but is given the position of speaker, the Independents will still not have the majority in the House.