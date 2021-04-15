Final 2021 voter turnout under 74%

(CNS): As the polls closed at 6pm Wednesday, expectations of a very high turnout for the 2021 election were not realised when the returns showed that just under 74% of electors turned out to vote. This was very slightly down from the 2017 turnout of just under 75%, though more people voted. The total number of eligible voters this year is 17,388 but around 6,000 eligible voters did not exercise their democratic right.

