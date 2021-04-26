External pressure helped forge Cabinet

Members of the new PACT Government

(CNS): During the first working meeting of the new Parliament, Premier Wayne Panton described his Cabinet as being forged in steel after what they had been through over the previous week and the pressure they were put under by external forces. But they did not break, he said. Deputy Premier Chris Saunders, in his contribution to the debate on Friday, said the mettle of the new government was demonstrated in the week following the election. But while both men have now raised the issue of special interest groups exerting pressure on MPs during the post-election uncertainty, the names of these people and their proxies have still not been revealed.

Saunders said he was happy with what happened as it gave the country an opportunity to see what the new Cabinet was made of, after the special interests used fear to try to get them to break.

“It gave the country a first-hand view of the mettle that sits on this side,” said Saunders, as he described what he believed were the qualities of each of the newly elected government members. “All of the things that happened… created the government of today,” he said. “It gave the country the opportunity to see what this government was made of… I am glad the things worked our the way it did,” he added, pointing out that the members have already been severely tested.

“But the public and the world got a chance to see first hand the power of the special interest groups in this country,” he said, without saying who it was that put pressure on the Independents to support the PPM-Alliance rather than Panton.

In his own address, Panton also noted the challenges his team was put under by external forces. He said he was “proud of these fine Caymanians”, who were well aware of the challenges they now face, and noted the confidence he had in his team.

“They have shown immense courage and strength of character because what they have been through over the past week is how you forge steel. I didn’t get the calls; I wasn’t getting the pressure; but they did and it was incredible to me to watch the strength, in particular those that were newly elected,” he said. “They are a stand-up group of people and they will stand up for the people of our country.”

But like Saunders, Panton did not name the people who had tried to manipulate the new government’s make-up.

The premier referred back to his own speech to highlight where this government would be going and what its priorities would be. He acknowledged his former PPM colleagues on the opposition benches but made a particular point of describing the new opposition leader, Roy McTaggart, as a capable and decent man. McTaggart was the only member of the opposition who remained in the chamber throughout the adjournment debate.

Saunders said that he believed that Panton was going to be the best premier Cayman has ever had, and the members sitting on the government side would ensure that happened. He announced a new way of doing business, including stopping the train of overseas consultants to support government and using qualified and experienced home-grown Caymanian talent instead.

The new deputy premier said it was time to stop measuring the country’s success by GDP alone, and he signaled the issues that the PACT wanted to fix through a long-term strategic national plan, such as the failing pension regime and the marginalisation of qualified Caymanians.

Saunders said there were “a lot of hard decisions to be made” that can’t be tackled by four-year changing cycles. “This is serious business. Yesterday the Cabinet started its orientation process and we got an in-depth review, and the picture ain’t rosy. But the people already know that,” he said, as he urged the opposition benches to work with the new government to fix the many problems facing the country.