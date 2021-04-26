External pressure helped forge Cabinet
(CNS): During the first working meeting of the new Parliament, Premier Wayne Panton described his Cabinet as being forged in steel after what they had been through over the previous week and the pressure they were put under by external forces. But they did not break, he said. Deputy Premier Chris Saunders, in his contribution to the debate on Friday, said the mettle of the new government was demonstrated in the week following the election. But while both men have now raised the issue of special interest groups exerting pressure on MPs during the post-election uncertainty, the names of these people and their proxies have still not been revealed.
Saunders said he was happy with what happened as it gave the country an opportunity to see what the new Cabinet was made of, after the special interests used fear to try to get them to break.
“It gave the country a first-hand view of the mettle that sits on this side,” said Saunders, as he described what he believed were the qualities of each of the newly elected government members. “All of the things that happened… created the government of today,” he said. “It gave the country the opportunity to see what this government was made of… I am glad the things worked our the way it did,” he added, pointing out that the members have already been severely tested.
“But the public and the world got a chance to see first hand the power of the special interest groups in this country,” he said, without saying who it was that put pressure on the Independents to support the PPM-Alliance rather than Panton.
In his own address, Panton also noted the challenges his team was put under by external forces. He said he was “proud of these fine Caymanians”, who were well aware of the challenges they now face, and noted the confidence he had in his team.
“They have shown immense courage and strength of character because what they have been through over the past week is how you forge steel. I didn’t get the calls; I wasn’t getting the pressure; but they did and it was incredible to me to watch the strength, in particular those that were newly elected,” he said. “They are a stand-up group of people and they will stand up for the people of our country.”
But like Saunders, Panton did not name the people who had tried to manipulate the new government’s make-up.
The premier referred back to his own speech to highlight where this government would be going and what its priorities would be. He acknowledged his former PPM colleagues on the opposition benches but made a particular point of describing the new opposition leader, Roy McTaggart, as a capable and decent man. McTaggart was the only member of the opposition who remained in the chamber throughout the adjournment debate.
Saunders said that he believed that Panton was going to be the best premier Cayman has ever had, and the members sitting on the government side would ensure that happened. He announced a new way of doing business, including stopping the train of overseas consultants to support government and using qualified and experienced home-grown Caymanian talent instead.
The new deputy premier said it was time to stop measuring the country’s success by GDP alone, and he signaled the issues that the PACT wanted to fix through a long-term strategic national plan, such as the failing pension regime and the marginalisation of qualified Caymanians.
Saunders said there were “a lot of hard decisions to be made” that can’t be tackled by four-year changing cycles. “This is serious business. Yesterday the Cabinet started its orientation process and we got an in-depth review, and the picture ain’t rosy. But the people already know that,” he said, as he urged the opposition benches to work with the new government to fix the many problems facing the country.
Category: Politics
Election gone. You Won. We heard the talk now you walk the walk. Be transparent with us.
Exactly who put exactly what kind of pressure on which independents where and when. Provide all the specifics. After the say one thing do another disaster with Mac people are starting to doubt big time. Show them that you walk the walk Wayne.
OK then – that entire session was a waste of Parliamentary time – Sure hope that was not a taste of what is to come.
Wait till the style of politics that has riddled a country to our southeast raises its ugly head here. Give it one year maximum.
The 12 buffoons can’t even agree on who gets what Ministry. They have had more than a week. How can they be expected to run a government?
Well it can’t be be easy especially when the appointing the best people for each job is not even an option.
That is not fair. They are not all buffoons and it has only been 5 days.
First, we had “public examples” (reliable grapevines) of how candidates are often proxies for special interests up to millions of dollars. Second, I hope the government delivers on using local consultants. Foreign consultants are often agents of these same special interests but they (and governments which hire them) try to pass them off as mere technocrats giving neutral expert advice.
I hear you, but please provide specifics on the public examples and reliable grapevines so that everyone can get on board. Which candidates are/were proxies for special interests and when and how much were they paid? How can we be sure that local consultants have not been bought by special interests. We need a list of those that have been bought.
What of those elected members who funded the campaigns of other “independents” though?
Wayne stop whining and pointing fingers at the unknown.
Not even to kids believe bogey-man or duppy stories these days.
Either be Transparent and name the names or else just get on with it, will you.
“Forged in steel” is one way of putting it, but I suspect money was the driving force.
Stop the steel – Donald Trump.
Name and shame all private sector and special interests persons or groups that tried to buy members of PACT!
That is how you demonstrate accountability.
Bribing or seeking to bribe any MP is illegal.
Are the RCIPS investigating these matters? If not, why not?
To quote Mr. Moxam
“Follow the money…”
https://caymannewsservice.com/2021/04/the-pro-development-vs-pro-caymanian-battle/
Let’s get it right in 2025. GTN messed up Moxam is a honest person and far better qualified candidate than Hew who clearly works for special interests as their puppet.
“Hew who clearly works for special interests as their puppet” – would somebody please provide some actual evidence to support these wild accusation – that goes for both sides in the past election – which is now over BTW. Politics can be rough but we should rise above childish name calling and unsubstantiated drivel if we want to improve this country.
Developers would do anything to get the same level of control they had in previous governments. I understand why Joey Hew and his colleagues have that sour look on their mugs. They cannot push the agenda nor can they afford to give back the donations from special interests.
Don’t break ya arm patting yaself on the back. Roll up ya sleeve an get to work.
Members of Parliament have immunity when they speak in Parliament so there is no reason for the government side refer to these outside forces without naming them.
If they exist and are threatening our democracy then name them. If it was just people wanting to speak to their political leaders then get used to it. If it is people telling you their views get used to it.
This monster under the bed and scare the people with dupey stories in order to keep them fearful and compliant is going to get old very fast.
Name these outside forces if they are real otherwise get on with doing what you promised. We waiting but only so much patience.
I am willing to bet that the one who describes himself as “Cayman’s most powerful UNELECTED politician”, is one of those mysterious entities. Go suck pon dat!