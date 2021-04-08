Escaping the crossroads

Mr Smartvote writes: Every four years we are told by political candidates that we are at a crossroads in this country, that we need to make some important choices about where to go and what issues to fix to finally deal with several ‘crucial’ issues’ at hand. And that they are the ones to choose. And every four years, ironically after the elections, we seem to still be positioned at this very same crossroads. What are we as an electorate doing wrong? The only logical answer seems to be that we are repeatedly electing individuals that have continued to over promise and under deliver.

