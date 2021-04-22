Elvis holding Juliana to ganja promise

Elvis McKeever

(CNS): Elvis McKeever has said he will be holding his opponent in last week’s elections, Juliana O’Connor-Connolly, to the commitment she made in the last stages of the campaign to the legal cultivation of medical marijuana. Posting a video on his Facebook page ahead of the swearing-in yesterday, McKeever, who unsuccessfully challenged O’Connor-Connolly for her seat in Cayman Brac East, made it clear that he would be holding her to account on behalf of the 106 people who had supported his clearly stated pro-ganja platform. He said he still believes in the full legalisation of cannabis and that he was happy to start with the cultivation for medical use.

McKeever who had predicted before the election that she would jump ship from the PPM to Wayne Panton’s PACT group, which she did at the last minute, pointed out that before she did so, O’Connor-Connolly had jumped aboard the ganja wagon and needed to see that election promise through. He said he was sure that, as a Christian woman she would not want to deprive anyone of their access to medication.

“You need prayer, I need ganja. Plain and simple,” he said, before reminding her that 106 people voted for him for that reason he committed to defending their interests over the next four years. McKeever also warned that O’Connor-Connolly would be in for a bumpier ride over the next four years because, unlike the last two challengers to the veteran representative for the Sister Islands who had run and left, he was not going anywhere.

McKeever said the people of Cayman Brac East did not believe that O’Connor-Connolly should retain her education portfolio because it was “not working for the children”. However, he said that Brac farmers welcomed her retaining the agriculture portfolio because “she treated the farmer really well up here”, and he reminded her about her comments on growing ganja.

Now that she was in a “different group again”, he said she could not come back to CBE and say she could not fulfill that election promise and blame it on Alden McLaughlin or Moses Kirkconnell.