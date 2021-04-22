Elvis holding Juliana to ganja promise
(CNS): Elvis McKeever has said he will be holding his opponent in last week’s elections, Juliana O’Connor-Connolly, to the commitment she made in the last stages of the campaign to the legal cultivation of medical marijuana. Posting a video on his Facebook page ahead of the swearing-in yesterday, McKeever, who unsuccessfully challenged O’Connor-Connolly for her seat in Cayman Brac East, made it clear that he would be holding her to account on behalf of the 106 people who had supported his clearly stated pro-ganja platform. He said he still believes in the full legalisation of cannabis and that he was happy to start with the cultivation for medical use.
McKeever who had predicted before the election that she would jump ship from the PPM to Wayne Panton’s PACT group, which she did at the last minute, pointed out that before she did so, O’Connor-Connolly had jumped aboard the ganja wagon and needed to see that election promise through. He said he was sure that, as a Christian woman she would not want to deprive anyone of their access to medication.
“You need prayer, I need ganja. Plain and simple,” he said, before reminding her that 106 people voted for him for that reason he committed to defending their interests over the next four years. McKeever also warned that O’Connor-Connolly would be in for a bumpier ride over the next four years because, unlike the last two challengers to the veteran representative for the Sister Islands who had run and left, he was not going anywhere.
McKeever said the people of Cayman Brac East did not believe that O’Connor-Connolly should retain her education portfolio because it was “not working for the children”. However, he said that Brac farmers welcomed her retaining the agriculture portfolio because “she treated the farmer really well up here”, and he reminded her about her comments on growing ganja.
Now that she was in a “different group again”, he said she could not come back to CBE and say she could not fulfill that election promise and blame it on Alden McLaughlin or Moses Kirkconnell.
See Elvis McKeever on his Facebook page below:
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Politics
Elvis, I fully support this!
Many people made fun of his campaign, but you have to respect Elvis when all this is said and done. Perhaps he isn’t first choice for premier, but his campaign shined a light on injustices in our system and he put forth some interesting new ideas. Imagine someone telling you a few years back that Juliana would consider legal ganja in any way. The fact that he legitimized this conversation and dared to stand up for his beliefs is commendable.
Like Emily DeCou, losing doesn’t mean that their ideas will not take a hold in our society and change it for better. Big up to both of them for thinking differently.
Also, his criticisms of Juliana are spot on and respectful at the same time. She obviously is not what we need for the Minister of Education. It is going to be a tremendous job to get our schools back on track and we need the best of the best in that role. Someone with some fresh ideas and their nose to the grindstone. Agriculture is a better fit, where she can fulfill her promise of legalizing natural medicines.
Well said! Watch this space closely over the next four years to see if any of the previous pampered special Interest groups start lining up to have sole access to this lucrative agricultural business. This sector of agriculture needs to open up but in a way that financially and physically benefits all walks of people in Cayman.
Keep up the vigil Elvis, good people are still rooting for you.
What do you know about Education? And who is the best of the best in the current team? I would love to hear your thoughts! It’s always easy to criticize when you are outside looking in. If Julie goes back to Education then finally Education would have the years required to truly effect change. A major problem with the system is the constant change of admin and policies – every 4 years. Now is the opportunity for her to continue with the policies and programs implemented and those planned. What we need in this country is legislation which would allow key programs and policies in Education to materialize with enough time for them to effect the intended change. Don’t be fooled, Education is not an over- night affair. Let us support our Minister for another Term!
As a Caymanian who currently grows it for personal use since my insurance won’t cover the prescribed oils, just 3 plants per household is wayy too little even for personal use. I have about 20 females budding for myself right now. Not only does it take a few months before you can harvest, but if your saplings turn into males they’re pretty much useless and have to be uprooted.
Besides, who the hell is going to monitor how many plants someone has in their 3rd bedroom or shed? No way to tell how much indoor growing is being done as is… and trust me, your neighbor is probably doing it too.
I don’t run a professional grow-op lol, and I started growing to stop supporting the criminal smugglers who bring in guns too! It’s more than recreational for me – cured my depression, got my appetite back so I stopped being anorexic, and I no longer have suicidal thoughts. Not to mention the side cash came in handy to put food on the table after losing my job in tourism.
You contradict yourself by saying “grows it for personal use” and “the side cash came in handy to put food on the table after losing my job in tourism.”
This is exactly why government will be hesitant to legalize cultivation for medicinal use. People can’t be trusted to stick to medicinal use and instead will grow/sell for recreational use.
One can bake cookies to eat for themselves but also sell the rest on the tray if they can’t eat all of it before it goes stale.
One can grow it for personal use primarily and also sell it if there’s excess.
There’s no regulations, so if you have a problem with them making money off of it untaxed, regulate it.
Another Caymanian who grows here.
I get bout 1 maybe 2 oz off a tree using Jamaican seeds. Consume up to 3.5g a day. One spliff is 1g. That means one tree is about half a month supply. If it takes 4 months for a proper harvest 3 trees is definitely too low. Maybe like 10 honestly.
I think they were referring to the comment below.
Decriminalise recreational pubic possession under 4 oz (make it a traffic ticket), expunge previous small quantity possession and use charges, and legalise up to 3 plants per household for private non-commercial purposes, and then move on to more important policy topics please. Those that were caught red-handed sitting on narco cargos measured in hundreds of lbs, and/or those running professional grow-ops, chose to be full-time criminals, not recreational consumers, and earned the records they should keep.
Ok so long as you go after the hard drugs withvigor.
3 trees too little if you want the common man to benefit. To achieve high enough yields off of 3 trees for a reliable personal supply it would take a lot of capital. Talking proper soil, regular nutrients, proper seed genetics, and other equipment.
Thinking someone can plop 3 seeds in their backyard soil and get a pound per tree is ridiculous