Elections Office refers complaints to cops

(CNS): The supervisor of elections has confirmed that he has referred a number of complaints relating to the campaign to the police, explaining that they are the agency tasked with investigating public concerns about the election. Wesley Howell told CNS that he is not able to comment on the specifics of any investigations but that people are more “politically active on social media and blogs than in previous elections”. It is no secret that allegations of vote buying have been made more publicly and directly this time around and in some cases the inducements to vote have been considerably less concealed.

