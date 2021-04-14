Election for the environment

Candy Whicker writes: Cayman truly is a jewel: our beaches, our wetlands, our mangroves, our undisturbed green spaces, our coral reefs, underwater world and our wildlife on land and in the sea – all valuable beyond measure. All of these are perfectly balanced by nature and together they keep our air clean, filter our waters, protect us from flooding and storm surge, provide a habitat for our wildlife and pollinate our plants. This very necessary biodiversity allows us all to live healthy lives on this island. But all of this is under threat.

