Ego and politics

‘Public Servant’ writes: The ongoing saga of the formation of the new government may be resolved by the addition of Roy McTaggart as minister of finance (with the additional designation as Deputy Premier) and return of Isaac Rankine to the independents’ fold. However, party politics and pride will prevent these two chess pieces from moving into winning positions.

Party politics

Having been appointed as the new leader of the Progressives, Mr McTaggart had a natural expectation to become premier if the Progressives managed to obtain the required number of persons to form the government. Unfortunately, the Progressives were unable to obtain the required numbers. Ideally, he could now be asked by the independents to join them, thereby creating an inclusive government. If that scenario was to play itself out, Mr McTaggart could find himself as minister of finance again as well as deputy premier for the first time.

He might also be able to negotiate having one of his Progressive colleagues (possibly from Cayman Brac, to ensure Sister Islands representation) tag along with him as a part of the transfer over. Ultimately, the person currently proposed as speaker may also concede to make a deal happen in the best interests of the people (as the speaker-designate is publicly and demonstrably known to act).

The greatest battle here, however, is not the application of common sense but the overwhelming desire of the relevant individuals within the political party to wield their power over those not aligned with them, to fulfill the party’s promises to special interests and to carry out their mandate by any means necessary, no matter what long-term damage could ultimately be doled out to the Caymanian people and other residents who have been welcomed to these Islands. Hurt feelings from an election loss are also great barriers to making the right move.

Pride

Ultimately, members of the political party do not want to admit defeat. Existing pride makes them focus on the emotions following their loss rather than practical choices that could move the country forward.

The games

Instead of putting hurt feelings aside, the political party has engaged in a series of psychological games. These include the previous claim that the party had sufficient numbers to form the government. But as confirmed by the governor’s press release, the independents were the only persons who had adequate numbers and who had been accepted by the governor to form the government. Notwithstanding the facts, supporters of the political party continue to fuel rumours to foster distrust in the independents and to sway public opinion in favour of the political party. So far, this strategy has not worked and is largely ineffective and insulting to the collective common sense of voters.

Difficult decisions

The refusal of certain members of the political party to make compromises to play a role in an independent-led government and the failure by Isaac Rankine to return to the independent fold will lead the independents to make very difficult choices. It ought to be considered, for example, whether the current numbers give the independents real security long-term and, as a result, more persons may need to be invited into the independents’ fold to shore up their foundation.

One or more of the persons who may be willing to come to the table may not be the most desirable, according to public opinion, but the reality is that difficult choices must be made. Such choices could be avoided if voters in George Town East were to successfully convince their elected representative to take a seat in the independent-led government, regaining his seat as minister of finance but playing a reduced role as deputy premier. The public will have to wait to see what prevails — special interests and party politics or love for country and the long-term best interests of the Caymanian people.