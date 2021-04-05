Economy boosted via $100B residency ‘sale’ over 10yrs

Work at the FIN development

(CNS): The Cayman Islands economy has seen a boost of almost half a billion dollars over the last decade from what is effectively the sale of residency to foreign investors. According to research conducted by Christian Henrik Nesheim, the founder of Investment Migration and an expert on the subject, Cayman has been one of the most successful jurisdictions at selling the right to live here to the word’s wealthiest citizens. While on the surface this is promoted by governments as positive inward investment, Johann Moxam sees a downside. He told CNS that this is contributing to the significant public concern about over-development, which is not benefiting Caymanians but is pushing up the cost of living.

Moxam, who is challenging Joey Hew, the current planning minister, for his George Town North seat, has spoken about this issue on the campaign trail. He believes this type of under the radar sale of permanent residency to rich investors was illustrated most recently by the Global Citizen Programme, which was sold to the public as a tourism project to fill the gaping hole in the economy left by the closure of the borders with long-term visitors. But in reality, he said, it is another route to sell rights to wealthy foreigners, fuelling the painful trap of unsustainable development that Cayman is now locked into without any exit plan.

“Selling citizenship is an economic tool to incentivize people to come and invest in your country at a time when they otherwise would not,” Moxam told CNS. “In 2021 the Cayman Islands does not need to do so. Cayman’s tax neutral status is the primary attraction and the quality of life and low crime rate help to drive people to our shores. When any policy harms Caymanians and appears geared towards population growth without a comprehensive plan, the time has come to reconsider the policy. Selling PR at the current price point is short sighted and undervalues the Cayman Islands and all Caymanians. The criteria and costs must be reviewed and increased if this initiative is to continue.”

Moxam said the current policy and population growth plans disadvantage Caymanians, who are unable to compete with people with the means, and are liquid enough, to purchase property. He said that this impacts the housing market and drives up the costs, which makes many Caymanians feel they are being left behind or not able to participate because the policy is geared towards bringing people into the country.

Through freedom of information requests in the Cayman Islands, Nesheim was able to calculate that, before the fees made directly to government from the investors who were able to buy their way to residency, Cayman raised at least US$400 million in the last decade from one just one route to citizenship.

“Include the issue-fees, which can run into the six figures, and the ‘substantial business presence’ investors, a category for which there is no fixed requirement, and the total figure over the last decade almost certainly exceeds half a billion dollars,” he said. Neshiem added that the “ultra-premium residency by investment programs” offered in Cayman turned out to have been “remarkably lucrative” for the islands.

The last two PPM administrations and the UDP government that preceded them all consistently touted their policies that made it very challenging for foreign workers to gain permanent residency and then status, which aimed to ensure that low earners do not become a burden on the state when they become Caymanian. However, both parties have been happy to sell the right to live permanently in Cayman to the highest bidder under the guise of inward investment.

Over the last decade Cayman has sold permanent residency rights to more than 220 wealthy people, who largely invested in property in order to achieve this, with only around 25 getting the right to reside here through an actual business investment that creates jobs.

Although most of the categories require people to invest in developed land in order to get the residency rights, those acquiring PR through purchase are not prevented from buying raw land as well. The programmes are being promoted by a number of realtors and developers, not just through listings but also through targetted videos aimed at very wealthy people all around the world.

Government currently provides five different ways for rich people to buy the right to reside in Cayman, several of which can lead to Caymanian status. All of them require a significant financial investment, but the trickle down benefit to the wider population is limited and many believe it is outweighed by the impact their investing in property has on the price of homes, as realtors and developers constantly cater to their needs rather than those of working Caymanians.

Projects such as the FIN Grand Cayman luxury condo development in South Sound and the Watermark on Seven Mile Beach, which received significant concessions, are the type of properties that wealthy investors buy, not just to acquire a profitable investment or a piece of paradise, but also towards PR.

Government is currently debating policies that could incentivize developers to build homes that Caymanians can afford, but the coastal development, which causes the most concern among ordinary residents, given the price of land, is focused on selling to high net worth foreigners that are simply buying a property here for investment purposes or as a luxury location to visit or for the option of citizenship.