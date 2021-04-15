Ebanks-Wilks takes first incumbent scalp

Kathy Ebanks-Wilks and Bernie Bush celebrate their victories

(CNS): Katherine Ebanks-Wilks became the first challenger to take an incumbent scalp Wednesday night as election results came rolling in. The West Bay Central candidate ousted Captain Eugene Ebanks from the seat that he has held for 20 years and became the second woman in the district to break the once solid grip that McKeeva Bush and his allied candidates have had in the district. Bernie Bush also kept his seat in West Bay North, running as an independent and keeping the challenger, Rolston Anglin, also allied with McKeeva Bush, at bay, giving the independents two MPs on the score board and an early lead.