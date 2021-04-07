Drivers urged to lookout for blues

Blue iguana by the side of the road (Photo courtesy of the National Trust)

(CNS): With the blue iguana breeding season now underway, drivers are urged to look out for these iconic and still endangered indigenous animals on the road as they roam around to find mates and territory. Motorists are asked to slow down and give the blues a wide berth as part of the conservation effort. The National Trust for the Cayman Islands said that every year a large number of adult blue iguanas are victims of careless drivers, even in 2020, when there was less traffic on the road.

“Every loss is a huge blow to breeding and conservation efforts for this species,” the Trust stated in a release announcing the start of the breeding season. “We would like to thank all of our supporters, volunteers and our community in helping us protect our endemic and endangered blue iguanas. We look forward to what we hope will be a safe and successful breeding season.”