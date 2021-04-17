Driver critical after Queen’s Highway smash

(CNS): The driver of a silver Suzuki Ertiga is currently in the Cayman Islands Hospital with serious injuries following a major single-vehicle collision on the Queen’s Highway in East End early Thursday morning. The driver was said to have come off the road just west of the Morritt’s resort and smashed into a fence and garbage dumpster before landing in the bushes, causing extensive damage to the car. He was taken to the George Town hospital, where he remains in what police said Saturday was a critical but stable condition.