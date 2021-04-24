Driver critical after crash on Shamrock road

(CNS): The driver in a single-vehicle crash on Shamrock Road in the early hours of Saturday morning is in critical condition in the Cayman Islands Hospital. Police reported that around 2:00am on 24 April, a silver Honda Accord travelling west left the roadway and collided into the wall at Coral Bay Village, which caused the driver to be ejected from the vehicle. The car travelled several feet further before coming to a stop. Police said that both the car and the wall received extensive damage.

Emergency services attended the location and the driver was transported to hospital. The matter is currently under investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit at 649-6254. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via the police website website.