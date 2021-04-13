Driver crashes after gunman opens fire

RCIPS Firearms Response Unit vehicles

(CNS: Police dealt with yet another serious firearms case Monday after a driver crashed his car when a gunman shot at him in the very early hours of the morning. According to a brief police report, the man was driving along Martin Road in central George Town at around 12:45am on 12 April when an unknown person approached the vehicle with a weapon and fired multiple shots. The car sped off but then collided with a house on the roadside, receiving significant damage. Police were called to the scene where they discovered that neither of the two people in the car were shot.

The driver was taken to hospital as a result of minor injuries suffered during the subsequent crash while the passenger was unhurt.

The report of the gun violence comes in the wake of an incident at the weekend where two men were shot in Whitman Seymour Road in George Town following an altercation involving firearms at Welly’s Cool spot.



This latest shooting is currently under investigation by George Town CID. Anyone with information is asked to contact 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or the RCIPS website.