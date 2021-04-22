Deputy takes top job on Brac as Scott retires

Mark Tibbetts

(CNS): Mark Tibbetts is the new district commissioner for Cayman Brac and Little Cayman today following the retirement of Ernie Scott, whose last day of work was Wednesday. Tibbetts, who was previously the deputy DC, secured the top civil service job on the Sister Islands “following a rigorous interview process”, officials said. Scott retires after 48 years as a public servant, which started when he joined as a clerical officer after leaving school. He worked his way through the ranks and at the same time furthered his education, before he was promoted in 1999 to deputy DC before becoming DC in January 2007.

Reflecting on his career, Scott said that being in service to the people of Cayman Brac and Little Cayman has been exceptionally fulfilling. “I feel honoured to have had the opportunity to contribute to the Sister Islands growth and development over the past four decades, which on reflection has been nothing short of remarkable,” he said.

Thanking his deputy, he wished him “the very best as he takes over the reins. It is gratifying to be leaving District Administration in such capable hands.”

Tibbetts has also already had a long career in the civil service. He joined in 1990 as a junior customs officer and over the next 17 years climbed the public sector ladder to deputy commissioner in 2007.

“I am deeply grateful for this opportunity to continue serving the people of Cayman Brac and Little Cayman which I have endeavoured to do to the best of my ability throughout my career,” he said. “I am keen to continue the legacy which Mr Scott has so ably established and I look forward to providing the leadership and direction required to ensure that my colleagues and I not only achieve the results expected of us, but are successful in making the lives of those we serve better.”

Stran Bodden, Chief Officer with responsibility for District Administration, thanked Scott for his service and wished him the best for his retirement. “I am very pleased that the baton has been passed to Mark,” Bodden said, adding that he is “highly regarded for his professionalism, critical thinking and strategic planning abilities.”

