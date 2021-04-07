Department of Environmental Death?

Green Hornet writes: Last month a polite young Caymanian came to my door, clipboard in hand, and asked me if I’d like him to put poison in my coconut trees. The reason, he told me, was to get rid of those pesky coconut rats which, he said, were causing a serious problem. He was, he said, from the Department of Environmental Health (DEH), which had deemed it necessary to rid us of those pesky rats.

I told him, equally politely, that our cats would take care of any rat problem we might have – as they had been doing for many years. And if our cats happened to be asleep and miss the odd rat, then we had a couple of Cayman boas in our yard who would happily grab a nice meal should any rat be foolish enough to cross their paths. I also suggested that it would do our environment a lot less harm if the DEH would resort to using rat traps rather than poison, which would have serious long-term impacts on the wildlife with whom we share our islands.

To give him credit, he made a note of these comments on his clipboard sheet and said he would pass them on to his supervisor, as I had requested. He also told me that quite a few people had asked him not to put poison in the trees on their land.

In the following weeks several friends told me they had also requested “no poison”, and a colleague who works for DEH confirmed that the department had received many requests NOT to use the poison. Other friends related stories of pets that had eaten the rat poison by mistake and had died in horrible agony.

Why are we still using poison?

So why, then, are they still doing it? I asked. Because the request was a political one, was the reply. Naturally I enquired as to which politicians would be foolish enough to make such a request, and in reply I got the usual civil service raised eyebrow, which suggests that I know perfectly well which ones are responsible!

And then I got to thinking about how far we have NOT advanced when we are still doing things that we know will cause long-term damage to the ecology of these islands. There was a time about 10 years ago when our barn-owl populations were declining dramatically. The reason, the biologists told us, was because the barn owls were eating the rats that were dying from poison distributed by DEH. As the barn owls are the rats’ natural predators, it seemed to me then, as it still seems to me now, that we are cutting off our noses to spite our faces. If we kill the predators by poisoning their prey, then the prey will proliferate, especially when rats reproduce at least 10 times as fast as barn owls. Duh!

It’s not that many years ago that some of my friends used to chase behind the mosquito truck on its spraying rounds. They ran behind the truck so they could get covered in DDT which, of course, acted as a mosquito repellent. DDT has now been banned in most countries – though it is still used in some developing nations – because of its harmful effects.

A quick click on Wikipedia gives those who haven’t heard of DDT includes an informative review of this potent insecticide. Incidentally, Google DDT and you get 26 million hits!

Impact on human health

The impact of DDT on human health is summarised in an article by W.J. Rogan and A. Chen in the British medical journal The Lancet, which concludes: “Although DDT is generally not toxic to human beings (by exposure in small quantities) and was banned mainly for ecological reasons, subsequent research has shown that exposure to DDT at amounts that would be needed in malaria control might cause preterm birth and early weaning, abrogating the benefit of reducing infant mortality from malaria. … DDT might be useful in controlling malaria, but the evidence of its adverse effects on human health needs appropriate research on whether it achieves a favourable balance of risk versus benefit.”

In other words, once it gets into the food chain… look out!

I don’t know what kind of rat poison DEH is using, but I do know that it will get into the food chain, and, ultimately, it will affect us. Which makes me think that the Department of Environmental Health is a bit of an oxymoron. When it comes to poisoning rats, and thereby their associated ecosystems, surely it should be called the Department of Environmental Death.