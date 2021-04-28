Deadly coral disease spreads across Northwest Point

SCTLD infected reef (photo by DoE)

(CNS): The deadly Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease (SCTLD), which first appeared in Cayman less than one year ago on the north wall, has now progressed around Northwest Point to the west side of Grand Cayman. The Department of Environment has released an updated map documenting the current progression of the worrying coral threat that its team is working hard to contain.

Click to enlarge

The department has begun implementing a national response plan, and among a number of measures being taken divers are being recruited to apply a topical antibiotic to impacted corals in an effort to slow down the spread. However, there is still much for scientists to learn about this latest disease.

As the work continues, the DoE is reminding anyone diving or snorkeling anywhere in the Cayman Islands to disinfect their equipment. See the protocols from NOAA on the DoE website.