Dart’s NS helipad denied after MP appears at CPA

(CNS): An application by one of Dart’s network of companies to construct a private helipad in a remote area of North Side to enable the owner to engage in extreme mountain biking has been turned down by the Central Planning Authority. The application by Arboretum Services Ltd was presented by Dart employees on Wednesday, where at the open hearing Ezzard Miller, the MP for North Side, represented several objecting landowners to the project as well as his constituents. While CPA Chairman Al Thompson said the board could only consider the landowners’ objections, Miller and Harris McCoy, who appeared via Zoom, were able to present a convincing enough case for the project to be declined.

While the CPA has not yet revealed the reasons for refusing the application, Miller and McCoy had raised a long list of concerns regarding the potential helicopter landing pad, as reported on CNS last week.

The land in question, where Dart is understood to have cut a bike trail through the property, is marked for agricultural purposes only. In what looks like a rare win for residents across the island who are trying desperately hard to hold onto the local natural heritage, the issue of noise and nuisance may have outweighed Cayman’s wealthiest investor’s desire for an exclusive and privileged means of enjoying his hobby.

“The North Side community and the affected landowners are pleased and thankful that the CPA has refused Dart’s application to build a helipad and operate a helicopter in the middle of this farm and cattle raising land,” Miller told CNS after the hearing. “Mr Dart is welcomed to build bicycle paths on his private land for his own exercise and pleasure, however we invite him to use the vehicular access road provided free from other landowners, and trust that he will help the other landowners to get vehicular access to their land through his land.”

During the hearing, the issue of why the billionaire was putting gates across access points in the area of North Side, where he now owns significant tracts of land, was also raised. The CPA heard concerns from Miller about the legal battle that Dart is pursuing over the question of ‘private’ versus ‘public’ easement rights.

While the closed-door courtroom battles regarding access appear to be currently focused on the situation on the West Bay Road, Miller raised the question of what was to stop the developer doing the same thing in his constituency. While this issue was not directly related to the planning application, it reflects the continued distrust that surrounds the investor, given his significant ownership of land here and the battle that Caymanians now have when it comes to rights of way.

During the hearing, Miller raised concerns that Dart could be proposing a future commercial use for the helipad, allowing wealthy visitors to be choppered in and pay for the exclusive right to enjoy the extreme sport in the pristine habitat in the Hutland area. He pointed out that no one would know because the government simply did not have the resources to police such a situation. The landowner’s representatives, however, denied this and insisted throughout the hearing that the motivation for the pad was nothing more than the 66-year-old Kenneth Dart’s passion for his hobby of extreme mountain bike riding.

Dart already owns a private trail on his land in Little Cayman and is said to have a network of bike trails all over the world. He reportedly donated a hand-cut mountain bike course to the New Zealand government in 2018 in the Wairoa Gorge, a natural forest in Tasman on New Zealand’s South Island.