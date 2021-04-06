Dart’s NS helipad denied after MP appears at CPA
(CNS): An application by one of Dart’s network of companies to construct a private helipad in a remote area of North Side to enable the owner to engage in extreme mountain biking has been turned down by the Central Planning Authority. The application by Arboretum Services Ltd was presented by Dart employees on Wednesday, where at the open hearing Ezzard Miller, the MP for North Side, represented several objecting landowners to the project as well as his constituents. While CPA Chairman Al Thompson said the board could only consider the landowners’ objections, Miller and Harris McCoy, who appeared via Zoom, were able to present a convincing enough case for the project to be declined.
While the CPA has not yet revealed the reasons for refusing the application, Miller and McCoy had raised a long list of concerns regarding the potential helicopter landing pad, as reported on CNS last week.
The land in question, where Dart is understood to have cut a bike trail through the property, is marked for agricultural purposes only. In what looks like a rare win for residents across the island who are trying desperately hard to hold onto the local natural heritage, the issue of noise and nuisance may have outweighed Cayman’s wealthiest investor’s desire for an exclusive and privileged means of enjoying his hobby.
“The North Side community and the affected landowners are pleased and thankful that the CPA has refused Dart’s application to build a helipad and operate a helicopter in the middle of this farm and cattle raising land,” Miller told CNS after the hearing. “Mr Dart is welcomed to build bicycle paths on his private land for his own exercise and pleasure, however we invite him to use the vehicular access road provided free from other landowners, and trust that he will help the other landowners to get vehicular access to their land through his land.”
During the hearing, the issue of why the billionaire was putting gates across access points in the area of North Side, where he now owns significant tracts of land, was also raised. The CPA heard concerns from Miller about the legal battle that Dart is pursuing over the question of ‘private’ versus ‘public’ easement rights.
While the closed-door courtroom battles regarding access appear to be currently focused on the situation on the West Bay Road, Miller raised the question of what was to stop the developer doing the same thing in his constituency. While this issue was not directly related to the planning application, it reflects the continued distrust that surrounds the investor, given his significant ownership of land here and the battle that Caymanians now have when it comes to rights of way.
During the hearing, Miller raised concerns that Dart could be proposing a future commercial use for the helipad, allowing wealthy visitors to be choppered in and pay for the exclusive right to enjoy the extreme sport in the pristine habitat in the Hutland area. He pointed out that no one would know because the government simply did not have the resources to police such a situation. The landowner’s representatives, however, denied this and insisted throughout the hearing that the motivation for the pad was nothing more than the 66-year-old Kenneth Dart’s passion for his hobby of extreme mountain bike riding.
Dart already owns a private trail on his land in Little Cayman and is said to have a network of bike trails all over the world. He reportedly donated a hand-cut mountain bike course to the New Zealand government in 2018 in the Wairoa Gorge, a natural forest in Tasman on New Zealand’s South Island.
I would say to all these pathetic Dart haters, you get what you vote for.
Ezzard and his fear mongering at it’s finest. Boooo .. be careful and scared, Mr. DART is gonna hover over your heads and make noise. What utter nonsense … declining a helipad? Seriously, this continued play on the boogie-man Ken Dart is such foolishiness, its laughable.
these islands are self destructing….soon be a gated country only for super rich..dart and his exclusive club….come on politicians…the outside world laughing at us.. we could make a law that no caymanian can own more than 30% of total land mass?? but that wont happen ..now will it…
No other MP would have the balls to do this but Ezzard because he is a true Caymanian who cares about his people and his home.
RESPECT Mr. M and thank you.
But wait. Who sold the land?
Okay I’m falling for this. Who sold the land to Dart?
Seems to me that someone made a legal application for a helipad it was considered and refused what is with all the hate. A sorry state of affairs that depicts our times.
This means someone will make it up to Dart and approve both the PAD applications by Kimpton/Yacht Club and for Aster Cayman hospital. 175 acres of open zone to whatever Dart wants in exchange for a helicopter pad 😔
Nah. He was getting those anyway. He’ll simply appeal the CPA decision. And I bet Ezzard’s opponent in the election ges a sizeable contribution to his election fund.
Well done Ezzard and Harris don’t blame Dart though hold those greedy anti Caymanian elements that sold that land responsible. All this commotion so they could fund their little Million dollar beach palace now being constructed on Spotts Beach. They are the real environment rats around this place.
If North Side think they have it bad now- try 1 of the alternatives to Ezzard. Vote Ezzard and Arden as they appear to be the only 2 who have any cojones to stand up to the wrong doings in this country. We need tough and bold leadership so I hope both of these gentlemen can put the past behind and form a government where the PEOPLE and not MONEY come FIRST
We need to get rid of all those who have come here wid they surfboard and tennis racket and anti Caymanian attitude and Snob white privilege mantra living off the proceeds of the land they did not even have rights to, all be because certain Caymanians. simply didn’t have the balls to put their little conceited @$$ in there proper place. Now they too hogging up and running locals off the beach that local people have been going to for over 70 years.
You can try the xenophobic rants all you want but when you point a finger at someone else, 3 fingers are pointing back at yourself.
There are mountains in Hutland?
60+ foot elevations
“I have heard it many times that the things Caymanians put up with would cause demonstrations and fights in most other countries in the world, and I have to say it is true. I also have to say that I don’t know why our people are like that.”
-Ormand Lauder Panton, 1920-1992.
Every time that noise-maker idles up, it can be heard and felt for miles. It’s bad enough seeing and living the many failings and abuse of processes by DART in person…the life sentence of all Caymanian residents shouldn’t have to also include hearing, and feeling the high-handed douche-baggery. It’s an affront to their pretending to give a toss about the “environment”. We need to see the WTE Landfill agreement and scrutinize the plan, because right now we should all be picturing a giant furnace with a short smoke stack belching toxic black soot just high enough to be deposited everywhere outside of their portfolio’s property lines.
Geez why can’t he just drive over like everyone else? Or better yet ride his bike.
Because they have a helicopter.
Need be back back by 5pm for cocktails on the rooftop.
You can always count on the thankless donoithingers full of envy, to criticize those they should be thanking.
miller included.
Well done!
I’m sure Dart needs the funds from choppering people to ride a bicycle! Another family already has a landing pad, so the precedent has been set.
Courage my people courage and stamina to fight the oppressors including our own politicians. Three cheers for Messrs. Miller and Mcoy.
This issue is not over. Money always eventually wins in Cayman.
Yeah. They don’t call Mr. Dart’s operations with money “vulture funds” for no reason! He might own more of the Caymans than anyone would believe.
What do you mean, ‘might’!? I can assure you that indeed he does own more of the Cayman Islands than the collective balance of the people.
But it would be a huge undertaking to put together all of the different names/shell companies to figure out just how much.
Seems to me there was one being shown when we tried to keep him from taking WB Road. (and he owns even more now) But that mysteriously went missing, never to be seen again.
You people would literally sh!t your drawers if you knew…
He already does, we just don’t know it yet🙄
Well, the solution to all this is evident then. But Caymanians refuse to ignore the allure of money and greed so they will continue to be controlled by it and its agents.
It do seem that way.
So tired of this. Honestly. We continue to bend over backwards to accomodate Mr Dart and for what?
His future generations already own the Cayman Islands and it’s a sad state for us to be in.
Hopefully his grandchildren will have some mercy and sympathy for the future Caymanian generations and offer back some of the land or offer a way to acquire it back somehow.
Or better yet, they’ll just hate living here and denounce their status and return everything for a price!!
We can only hope right?!
If we’re really honest though we’ll know that they’re being groomed for the obvious take over. Like how best to help we poor, money hungry and uneducated savages without direct genocide. Pretty sure they’ll also be trained, encouraged and propelled towards all managerial and important roles within these islands including and especially government.
We are so F&#@%* in so many ways. April 14th can’t come quick enough.
Beatrice
Keep out of Canaan Bay then!!
I can’t, that’s where the most convenient Foster’s is.
Keep out of Camana Bay then!!
Aw….honey bunny, do you think that’s hard to do? It’s not. I haven’t been to CB for about 6+ years (and very rarely even prior to that).
And believe it or don’t, there is a huge number of people that do NOT go to Camana Bay. There are plenty of better establishments elsewhere. And a lot less pretentious. No need for a flowy dress nor floppy hat either.
Well, I mean until he buys those up too! Byebye Deckers…
Should not have sold him the land then.
Bravo Ezzard and Harris
Cayman gave him an inch years ago and it will not be long before he takes the last mile. We’re a bunch of pushovers and that’s why he’s run roughshod over us.
Thankfully, Ezzard and Harris stood up to CPA. A precedence has now been set but it takes your elected representatives to do the right thing.
Vote wisely people, or do your representative to sell you and your future out to the highest bidder?