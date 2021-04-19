Daggaro begins clearing bush for aviation project
(CNS): The aviation company which secured planning permission for a helicopter operation based in Cayman Brac began clearing the only remaining remnant of tropical dry forest in the island’s far West End this weekend ahead of the construction work set to begin. However, an appeal challenging the planning approval given to the project by the Cayman Brac and Little Cayman Development Control Board is yet to be heard. Officials from Daggaro have disputed local claims that the area includes some of the last remaining habitat for the critically endangered rock iguana and said in a press release that only one nesting female had been found on the site and removed with the help of the Department of Environment.
Daggaro has stated that it is investing upwards of US$12 million on the project, but Brac residents have raised concerns that the company’s claims that it will be focused on regional disaster and relief work from the location using Black Hawk military helicopters makes little sense. Some have said they are worried that the core work might very well be military, security or intelligence related on contract with international governments. They are also furious over the impact on the natural environment.
Activists on the island who have been leading the opposition to the project told CNS this weekend that they were angry that the clearing work began when the entire country’s attention was diverted to the horsetrading regarding the next government. But most of all, the appeal has not yet been heard and even it was successful, it will now be too late to save important species of trees and plants that were mechanically cleared.
As trees were bulldozed this weekend during nesting season for birds as well as iguanas, Daggaro continues to claim the work will be limited to search and rescue, disaster relief and medical airlifts. The company has also said it reduced the footprint of the hanger and related administration building to limit the clearing of trees and other natural habitat.
Daggaro CEO Myles Newlove said the firm had “tried very hard to balance development with environmental protection” as a result of the feedback from multiple sources. “We are working hard to be righteous and transparent members of the community and to bring much needed jobs to support Cayman Brac following completion of the project,” he added.
Newlove said that Daggaro has also worked closely with environmental experts, including the DoE, which has conducted multiple extensive in-depth surveys to check for iguanas, and advice on design procedures to ensure no others would be harmed during construction.
Officials also said that it will be conducting interviews this month following recent job fairs on the Brac and Grand Cayman.
Category: development, Land Habitat, Local News, Science & Nature
Who cleared half of Little Cayman recently and for what purpose?
Maybe Mr. Dart???
Moses and Julianna did nothing about this yet still got voted in. Go figure.
Maybe they were part of it. (?)
We have no voice. This is important enough that the voters should have been consulted. I’m weary of sadly shaking my head. We still don’t know the whole scope of this project; I don’t believe it is an altruistic one.
REPORT TO CONGRESS
Nonmilitary Helicopter Urban Noise Study
https://www.faa.gov/regulations_policies/policy_guidance/envir_policy/media/04Nov-30-RTC.pdf
The FAA outlined a three-step approach to perform this study. The first step of the FAA
approach was a comprehensive literature review of current noise effects on human beings. The
review identified several socio-acoustic concerns addressed in the report. These were:
• Noise-induced hearing impairment;
• Interference with speech communication;
• Effects of noise on performance;
• Sleep disturbance;
• Cardiovascular and physiological effects;
• Mental health effects; and
• Effects of noise on residential behavior and annoyance.
Second, FAA solicited public input through Federal Register notices and two public workshops.
This generated numerous comments from private citizens, elected officials, civic group
representatives, and the helicopter industry. The comments were categorized into operational and
non-operational issues. The operational issues most frequently expressed were:
• Minimum altitude for overflight and hover;
• Operational routes & routing design guidelines;
• Hover duration time;
• Retirement of noisiest helicopters;
• Visible identification markings;
• Frequency of helicopter operations (number of flights);
• Time frame of helicopter operations (hours of operation);
• Heliports/airports operations (i.e., ground run-up duration);
• Noise abatement procedures;
• Noise certification limit stringency; and
• Implementation of noise reduction technology (i.e., helicopter “hushkits”).
This project has CIA written all over it.
I would hope the CIA could do better than that!
I don’t know these guys and I don’t know what they are up to, but I do know one thing: they are placing ridiculous requirements on Caymanians who interview with them. I’ve been a professional for 25 years, working with numerous industries, and I have never seen a company require the submissions these guys are requiring.
I can’t say exactly what they are asking candidates to do because it would give away who those candidates are that I’ve spoken to. Let’s just say they have ZERO intention of hiring Caymanians. They’re placing an impossibly high bar which few could meet, then when the candidates can’t meet the bar they’ll bring in foreigners to do the job and say “well we tried to hire Caymanians”. They are not trying. Its a farce.
WE SO SICK OF THIS IN CAYMAN ! LOAD UP THE 16
There are hundreds of merchant ships that traverse the greater radius of waterways around Cayman each day, every day each ship has 20+ crew.. these are people who get sick and have injuries and need assistance on-board – it is hazardous work ship-board. Over the course of a year that is tens of thousands of people, hundreds of whom will need to be extracted and airlifted from. The Blackhawk is the largest and longest range helicopter that can stay airborne the longest and with high loads, conducting such rescues and which is readily available as military surplus for civilian commercial activity. I don’t understand why so few people understand the World going on around them – the lack of education about the reality of maritime needs leads to an immediate thought that there is some military activity. It’s quite naive
Utter garbage that literally no one bought. One of the first missions of our own government ran, million-dollar police helicopter was a ship-to-shore transfer. It had just arrived on the island and the turbines hadn’t been spooled down yet before it was called to do that mission. Jerome has also been operating since 2004 and has been called upon to do the exact mission you’ve just descrbied numerous times. Ship medevacs are also rare events as Able-bodied seamen are properly screened before shipboard work and medical facilities are available on board, sometimes even a doctor travels with the crew. So that’s three Helicopters available and locally based to do what you and Daggaro describe as “Specialist Operations”.
The maritime industry is a dangerous profession and I am sure seafarers get critically ill all the time, and in an ideal world their employers would arrange for private sector CASEVAC if official search and rescue wasn’t immediately available. But we clearly don’t live in an ideal world since otherwise we would see examples all the time – what you get instead is ships treating seafarers on board till they get to a port unless they can access public SAR facilities. Hell not even cruise ships arrange private sections medical evacuation. Added to that your comment about Blackhawks being readily available for civilian applications is simply not true, and you certainly don’t need a beast the size of a Blackhawk to do search and rescue. Added to that Daggaro apparently see the need for their senior management team to be recruited from the US military, not the Coastguard or medical evacuation sector. So no proven business model, use of controlled equipment, and an ex military leadership team. Naive? Think you are either a Daggaro whitewasher or the naive one.
what a tragedy.
found the shill.
you guys really need to up your game, its way to easy to figure out when you’re being paid.