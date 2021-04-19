Daggaro begins clearing bush for aviation project

Video captures the destruction of ancient drywood forest at the Dagarro site

Daggaro’s bulldozer leaves a trail of destruction

(CNS): The aviation company which secured planning permission for a helicopter operation based in Cayman Brac began clearing the only remaining remnant of tropical dry forest in the island’s far West End this weekend ahead of the construction work set to begin. However, an appeal challenging the planning approval given to the project by the Cayman Brac and Little Cayman Development Control Board is yet to be heard. Officials from Daggaro have disputed local claims that the area includes some of the last remaining habitat for the critically endangered rock iguana and said in a press release that only one nesting female had been found on the site and removed with the help of the Department of Environment.

Daggaro has stated that it is investing upwards of US$12 million on the project, but Brac residents have raised concerns that the company’s claims that it will be focused on regional disaster and relief work from the location using Black Hawk military helicopters makes little sense. Some have said they are worried that the core work might very well be military, security or intelligence related on contract with international governments. They are also furious over the impact on the natural environment.

Activists on the island who have been leading the opposition to the project told CNS this weekend that they were angry that the clearing work began when the entire country’s attention was diverted to the horsetrading regarding the next government. But most of all, the appeal has not yet been heard and even it was successful, it will now be too late to save important species of trees and plants that were mechanically cleared.

As trees were bulldozed this weekend during nesting season for birds as well as iguanas, Daggaro continues to claim the work will be limited to search and rescue, disaster relief and medical airlifts. The company has also said it reduced the footprint of the hanger and related administration building to limit the clearing of trees and other natural habitat.

Daggaro CEO Myles Newlove said the firm had “tried very hard to balance development with environmental protection” as a result of the feedback from multiple sources. “We are working hard to be righteous and transparent members of the community and to bring much needed jobs to support Cayman Brac following completion of the project,” he added.

Newlove said that Daggaro has also worked closely with environmental experts, including the DoE, which has conducted multiple extensive in-depth surveys to check for iguanas, and advice on design procedures to ensure no others would be harmed during construction.

Officials also said that it will be conducting interviews this month following recent job fairs on the Brac and Grand Cayman.