Dagarro: We’re here to ‘save and protect lives’
(CNS): Myles Newlove, the CEO of the aviation company about to start work on the disaster and evacuations facility for its helicopter project on Cayman Brac, has told CNS that residents’ fears about the work they will be doing are entirely groundless and Daggaro is about tracking disasters, evacuations, air support, and protecting and saving lives. Newlove said that it’s not just a matter of him refuting the suspicions that the project has any government, military or intelligence connections but that it is impossible for it to have them as a result of international law.
Newlove said that residents on Cayman Brac have nothing to be concerned about regarding his company and there are no grounds at all for the rumours and allegations being made against his team.
He told CNS that one of the reasons why the project had to get approval from the Cayman Islands Government and the Governor’s Office in addition to going through the usual licensing and Development Control Board approval was because of the complexity of the technology the rescue helicopters are fitted with, which is restricted under international law. He said the avian equipment is not “your basic tourism or high net worth owned helicopter. That type of equipment is only meant for good weather conditions.”
Newlove explained that there are a multitude of international laws and regulations that restrict and control the use of private military and security companies in the international arena. They include the International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR), a regime which controls the use of defense and military related technologies which the UK is a signature to, and the rules surrounding Federal Acquisition of services in the USA. This web of international rules around how private military and security related contracts work simply prevents Dagarro from engaging in the type of operations that people fear.
As an Australian citizen, Newlove added, it would be nigh on impossible for his Cayman registered company to secure any type of military contract work with the United Kingdom, never mind the United States.
In the face of the misunderstanding and misinformation about the aviation company, Newlove told CNS that Daggaro is far from the mercenary operation it is being painted in some quarters. The reality is that it will be engaged in search and rescue as well as medevac operations and is currently gearing up for what the weather experts have said will be a busy hurricane season.
“Is not just a case of ‘Myles Newlove’ refuting or denying the claims being made about this project, we cannot even do what people are implying as a matter of international law,” he told CNS, as he stressed the importance of having the public understand what Daggaro will actually be doing, as opposed to what people are fearful they might be doing without any evidence at all.
“We are here to save lives and we are busy preparing for the forthcoming hurricane season,” Newlove added.
Category: development, Local News
Read the comments please. Facts are nothing compared to ignorance, lack of education, and everyone there working for CIG. You can’t win. You need to find somewhere the intelligence factor is higher so your work won’t be viewed as black( sorry) White magic.
The Brac is as near Cuba, and as far from the rest of the Caribbean for viable “search and rescue” operations, as it’s possible to get.
I suspect that at best this is a Cuba-monitoring front; and at worst, something still Cuba-related but more sinister. Either way, the Brac and CIG, in particular our new politicians, might care, for the sake of our security if nothing else, to ask some questions and get to the bottom of this before we find ourselves out of our depth in an international incident.
As a starting point, perhaps Ms O’Connor-Connelly, who has so skillfully abandoned Mr McLaughlin for Mr Panton and therefore succeeded in straddling both camps, and who also represents the Brac, could allay our misgivings? Or is she already too busy with her latest education four-year plan?
I refer to what comes out the back end of a bull , that is what he is saying !
So whom or where are the funds coming from to pay for these operations and make a profit, remember everything is based on making money and more money
Hogwash! They know exactly what their doing i will give them that! the Games continue!
If he wants to convince me, give me a couple of examples of clients he plans to work for. His statement has no content at all. Summary: Trust us.
“As an Australian citizen, Newlove added, it would be nigh on impossible for his Cayman registered company to secure any type of military contract work with the United Kingdom, never mind the United States.”
Well, being an Australian didn’t seem to be an obstacle in securing US military work when he was CEO of SHIELD Aviation, his last employer. Hell, he even boasts that SHIELD was close with the DoD and Special Operations Community. And according to his LinkedIn entry he is still the owner of Stryke Ventures, a consultancy which assists individuals, corporations and governments in securing access to key stake holders in the US military, whether its obtaining clearance or access to military commanders. To say nothing of the fact that his head of Global Operations is an ex USAF Brigadier general.
Just an innocent civilian with no military links at all, no siree. Well, if you are going to spin that line Myles suggest you due some due diligence on your online trail. No idea if you are up to something untoward on the Brac or not, but don’t treat people like idiots.
Was he asked any of the obvious practical questions? Like how he reconciles the range of Blackhawks (readily available online – 370 miles – thus effectively 180 miles out and 180 back) with his claim that they’re there for Caribbean-wide “search and rescue” operations? And how he’ll never profit, ever, from such limited aims in such a vast area? And what is the relevance of ITAR to search and rescue etc?
Oh and he really shouldn’t have the gall to give us this “gearing up for what experts tell us will be a busy hurricane season”. That’s just PR fluff; and we all know that that’s what the experts tell us at this time every year.
I’m no conspiracy theorist, but this does not ring true. At all.
I agree with Anon 11:23 am. Too much of the information we’ve been offered is NOT realistic! Some questions: Why was this operation never heard about by the Caymanian citizens until “Daggaro” mentioned their coming destruction of the old turtle crawl? Why did the Cayman politicians keep quiet about all this before the citizens ever heard about anything concerning destruction of the turtle crawl? Why did our leaders let them destroy a secluded semi-historic spot with NO action whatsoever from them. In truth, I believe they were aware of the whole thing, but had made an “agreement” and kept it secret! Am I correct? Let me ask them: Did anyone in the Cayman Islands government make a deal with outsiders and let them start their destructive operations before any information was shared with the citizens?
Hello………… are you there?
How many of you have worked in different industries and different jobs? Just because you worked at Fosters doesn’t mean you can’t one day work at a bank. Don’t judge this guy or anyone for a past job. Give someone the benefit of the doubt.
So, you all had to destroy a beautiful area that has historic meaning to the Brac People. You could gave avoided destroying it. We will keep a close eye on you all, one slip and we will riot to remove you.
11:17 am, 99 % of Brackers never been in that Land to see it, so its not dear to them, because they never seen it to know anything about it., facts are facts.
Just like any backward, live in the bushes tribe would do. We understand and will watch as everything above your understanding happens anyway.
This could be a huge asset in Cayman and I think we should be glad to have it. The true information could have come out earlier to avoid the rumours, but nice to now understand what they’re doing.
Note to 11:14 am: Bullshit……… TOTAL bullshit!!!
About as viable a business model as Dr Shetty’s medical hotel resort.
It’s like treasure hunting. The real treasure is getting people to fund the treasure hunt.
Remind yourselves of this
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Five_Eyes
then consider this as told to CNS
“ As an Australian citizen, Newlove added, it would be nigh on impossible for his Cayman registered company to secure any type of military contract work with the United Kingdom, never mind the United States….”
Hmmm.
Mr Newlove founded Shield Aviation in 2008 and sold it in 2018. Shield Aviation makes unmanned surveillance aircraft – the Ares vehicle is a class III unmanned aircraft. The category takes in craft ranging from 55 pounds to 1,320 pounds, and is smaller than General Atomics’ Predator and the Global Hawk from Northrop Grumman Corp. (NYSE: NOC). The Ares can stay airborne for 12-15 hours, depending on payload, and requires a short runway to take off and land.
Sold after 10 years to Cubic. Cubic is the company which made the data link as well as the command and control link for the Shield Aviation aircraft. It also provides similar services for other unmanned systems.
(Source https://sdbj.com/news/2018/aug/02/asset-acquisition-gives-cubic-greater-uav-presence/)
I find Mr Newlove’s background very interesting.
See this article for background
https://www.azcentral.com/story/news/arizona/investigations/2015/06/21/border-patrol-drone-program/28999735/
“ Myles Newlove is chairman and chief executive of Shield Aviation, a San Diego-based company that makes a drone called the Ares. He said there are reasons the Predator, which can fly at altitudes of up to 50,000 feet and carry large payloads, proved attractive to CBP.
“You want to track people crossing or smuggling operations, and do that undetected,” he said. “The higher you go to be acoustically undetectable, the better the optics package you require … and the bigger the package, the bigger the unmanned aerial vehicle has to be.”
Newlove said of the Ares, “we fly an optics package with similar capabilities to the one the Predator flies.” A U.S. Navy contract for the Ares specifies that it fly at up to 18,000 feet for up to 10 hours.
He said that while his company has focused on contracting with the Department of Defense, “our platform absolutely would be an extremely useful product on the border.” And, he said the cost of acquiring and operating the Ares “would be significantly less.”
Thanks CNS for this article, it’s good to get some clarity on the situation rather than everyone running around spouting conspiracy theories
What about the China question? No one for a second thought the surveillance was for the UK government.
I’m sure the Brac base will come in very handy during hurricane season. However…
China’s rise in the Caribbean means eyes in the skies are increasingly important to FVEY (‘Five Eyes’, the powerful, decades-long intelligence alliance between U.K, USA, Australia (hi Mr Newlove!), & New Zealand.
The USA is very jumpy about china’s activity in the Caribbean.
In a new Latin American Program report, Professor R. Evan Ellis details how China is expanding its presence in the strategically important Caribbean, through infrastructure investment, COVID-19 aid, and security sector assistance. Ellis, a professor at the U.S. Army War College Strategic Studies Institute, argues that the expanded Chinese presence in the Caribbean, known as the United States’ ‘third border,’ presents a policy challenge to the United States.
In the report, “China’s Advance in the Caribbean,” Ellis lays out China’s interests and engagement in the Caribbean, a strategic region between the southeastern United States and South America, and close to Panama Canal shipping routes. For Beijing, the Caribbean is also a “key battleground” in its efforts to isolate Taiwan, and China is actively wooing the four Caribbean countries that recognize Taipei. In these efforts to increase influence in the Caribbean, China has vastly expanded its trade with Caribbean countries: Overall trade grew from $1 billion in 2002 to $8 billion in 2019, with three-fourths of that amount representing an increase in Chinese exports. China has also made significant investments in infrastructure and energy projects and real estate. As a result, Ellis concludes that U.S. interests in the Caribbean “could be jeopardized” unless the United States deploys greater assistance and diplomatic engagement.
Source https://www.wilsoncenter.org/publication/chinas-advance-caribbean
See also https://gop-foreignaffairs.house.gov/china-snapshot-project-the-caribbean/
A November 8 2020 NYT article gives an overview of China’s recent strategic activity in the Caribbean and how it has unsettled the USA. (‘ China Extends Reach in the Caribbean, Unsettling the U.S.’- Kirk Semple)
Excerpts…
“China has offered Jamaica loans and expertise to build miles of new highways. Throughout the Caribbean, it has donated security equipment to military and police forces, and built a network of Chinese cultural centers. And it has dispatched large shipments of test kits, masks and ventilators to help governments respond to the pandemic.
The initiatives are part of a quiet but assertive push by China in recent years to expand its footprint and influence in the region through government grants and loans, investments by Chinese companies, and diplomatic, cultural and security efforts.
But while governments in the region have welcomed Beijing’s interest, the Trump administration has viewed China’s growing presence — and its potential to challenge Washington’s influence in the region — with concern and suspicion.
The Caribbean markets are generally small, and most of the nations there lack the sizable reserves of minerals and other raw materials that often draw Chinese attention. But the region has strategic importance as a hub for logistics, banking and commerce, analyst say, and could have great security value in a military conflict because of its proximity to the United States.
Jamaica, which has emerged as an anchor of Chinese activity in the Caribbean, has received more Chinese government loans than any other Caribbean island nation, according to the Inter-American Dialogue, which closely tracks Chinese government financing in the region.
Over the past 15 years, Beijing has lent Jamaica some $2.1 billion for building roads, bridges, a convention center and housing, according to the group. Grants have financed a children’s hospital, schools and an office building for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, among other projects, according to the Planning Institute of Jamaica.
And direct investments from Chinese firms in Jamaica poured more than $3 billion into projects like bauxite mining and sugar production, Chinese business leaders said, according to local news reports.
So yeah. I’m sure the Brac base will indeed be able to do the useful activities Mr Newlove mentions, as well as look for narcotics, human trafficking, refugees and lots of other interesting things once the drones get started.
But there is definitely more to the story.
Their deliberate obfuscation of ownership and mission, via Swiss company, and the fact that it applied as a non-Caymanian entity, with no TBL, and purported to have no Cayman-based business…while endeavouring to build a private international range landing zone for restricted hardware, outside of oversight of CBC, working on unknown missions, for unknown benefactors, not to mention, the environmental belligerence and high-handedness…might have something to do with the public’s rational suspicions. We’d all rather it be a (much needed) USSOCOM base, than a CIA rendition facility, or Eric Prince mercenary camp. Newlove’s pedestrian explanations are unconvincing.
Yeah so he really doesn’t look sinister at all