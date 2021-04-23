Dagarro: We’re here to ‘save and protect lives’

Daggaro CEO Myles Newlove

(CNS): Myles Newlove, the CEO of the aviation company about to start work on the disaster and evacuations facility for its helicopter project on Cayman Brac, has told CNS that residents’ fears about the work they will be doing are entirely groundless and Daggaro is about tracking disasters, evacuations, air support, and protecting and saving lives. Newlove said that it’s not just a matter of him refuting the suspicions that the project has any government, military or intelligence connections but that it is impossible for it to have them as a result of international law.

Newlove said that residents on Cayman Brac have nothing to be concerned about regarding his company and there are no grounds at all for the rumours and allegations being made against his team.

He told CNS that one of the reasons why the project had to get approval from the Cayman Islands Government and the Governor’s Office in addition to going through the usual licensing and Development Control Board approval was because of the complexity of the technology the rescue helicopters are fitted with, which is restricted under international law. He said the avian equipment is not “your basic tourism or high net worth owned helicopter. That type of equipment is only meant for good weather conditions.”

Newlove explained that there are a multitude of international laws and regulations that restrict and control the use of private military and security companies in the international arena. They include the International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR), a regime which controls the use of defense and military related technologies which the UK is a signature to, and the rules surrounding Federal Acquisition of services in the USA. This web of international rules around how private military and security related contracts work simply prevents Dagarro from engaging in the type of operations that people fear.

As an Australian citizen, Newlove added, it would be nigh on impossible for his Cayman registered company to secure any type of military contract work with the United Kingdom, never mind the United States.

In the face of the misunderstanding and misinformation about the aviation company, Newlove told CNS that Daggaro is far from the mercenary operation it is being painted in some quarters. The reality is that it will be engaged in search and rescue as well as medevac operations and is currently gearing up for what the weather experts have said will be a busy hurricane season.

“Is not just a case of ‘Myles Newlove’ refuting or denying the claims being made about this project, we cannot even do what people are implying as a matter of international law,” he told CNS, as he stressed the importance of having the public understand what Daggaro will actually be doing, as opposed to what people are fearful they might be doing without any evidence at all.

“We are here to save lives and we are busy preparing for the forthcoming hurricane season,” Newlove added.