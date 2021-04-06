Cubans returned after rescue by passing boat

Cuban migrant vessel (file photo)

(CNS): Ten missing Cuban migrants have been returned to the Cayman Islands and placed in government quarantine after they were rescued around 50 miles west of Grand Cayman by a passing vessel. The Cubans are said to be weak after their ocean ordeal, as the boat they were in was apparently in distress and had been adrift at sea for several days before the rescue earlier today. According to officials, the Cubans, who were on electronic tags while awaiting asylum claims, fell off the 911 call centre’s radar on Sunday night.

Border control said the circumstances relating to their departure remain under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the confidential information hotline at 1-800-534-2546 or email legalim@gov.ky