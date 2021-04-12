Cuban migrant arrested, baby taken into care

Erica Alvarez-Freites and her baby asleep on the Bulk Freedom (from Facebook)

(CNS): Javier Freites, the man who appears to have led the standoff between the Cuban migrants and local authorities last week, has been arrested, officials have confirmed. The Cubans were removed from the MV Bulk Freedom, the ship that had rescued them out at sea, late Thursday night. However, Customs and Border Control stated that Freites, the father of the baby who became unwell while aboard the vessel, was obstructive and sustained minor head injuries when officials boarded the boat to take the child to the hospital. Freites was also treated in hospital before he was taken to the detention centre. Since then, he and his wife and the other members of the group involved have all been placed in quarantine while the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) has taken custody of the baby.

The situation lasted almost four days and officials said it included intense negotiations with, and monitoring of, the migrants as well as communication with the ship’s captain and owners before the stand-off was resolved. But notwithstanding the injury sustained by Freites, it was concluded without any serious injury to the migrants or the ship’s crew or with any property damage.

In a statement about the chain of events, the CBC explained that because of the risk to the health and well-being of the baby, the authorities obtained a court issued emergency protection order and warrant under the Children Act on the evening of 8 April.

“This court order authorised the immediate removal of the infant child from the MV Bulk Freedom to a place of safety. Following a brief tactical intervention, the infant was removed from the ship and immediately upon arrival at the George Town Seaport, the infant was taken to and treated at the George Town Hospital” officials said, adding that this was when the child’s father was injured.

After he was arrested, Freites was treated and released from the hospital. He was then taken to the RCIPS Detention Centre before being released Friday and then transferred to the government quarantine facility where the other migrants have been held after they voluntarily left the vessel.

Officials said they will now be processed and while this incident may become a factor in the consideration of their asylum applications, their applications have not already been denied, officials said in response to claims some of the migrants have made.

The law enforcement agencies thanked the captain of the Bulk Freedom and his crew for their support in bringing the situation to a positive end. The welfare and safety of the crew were kept in mind at all time, CBS officials added. Once the migrants had disembarked the captain needed no further help and was back at sea very shortly afterwards, headed to the Panama Canal, where it has since arrived safely, CBC said.