Conviction sticks against former cop

(CNS): A former police officer with the RCIPS who was convicted of misconduct in a public office after he conned an old lady into signing over half of her family home to him was returned to jail Friday, after the Court of Appeal rejected his appeals against his conviction and three-year jail term. Daniel Meeks (35) was convicted in February last year and jailed for three years in May after the court found he had used his position as a cop to scam the 71-year-old vulnerable woman, who could not read and write, after meeting her during a domestic call out.

The judges found the appeal was “wholly without merit” and that the sentence was not manifestly excessive. They said the trial judge was perfectly entitled, based on the evidence, to find that Meeks had made use of his role as a police officer to commit the fraud and that it was a deliberate abuse of power.

Local defence attorney Margeta Facey-Clarke had argued that the judge had not given enough consideration to evidence that suggested the woman had voluntarily entered into an arrangement with Meeks and that he did what he did in an effort to assist her at her request.

The appeal court rejected the the arguments and dismissed the appeal.