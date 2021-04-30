Conviction sticks against former cop
(CNS): A former police officer with the RCIPS who was convicted of misconduct in a public office after he conned an old lady into signing over half of her family home to him was returned to jail Friday, after the Court of Appeal rejected his appeals against his conviction and three-year jail term. Daniel Meeks (35) was convicted in February last year and jailed for three years in May after the court found he had used his position as a cop to scam the 71-year-old vulnerable woman, who could not read and write, after meeting her during a domestic call out.
The judges found the appeal was “wholly without merit” and that the sentence was not manifestly excessive. They said the trial judge was perfectly entitled, based on the evidence, to find that Meeks had made use of his role as a police officer to commit the fraud and that it was a deliberate abuse of power.
Local defence attorney Margeta Facey-Clarke had argued that the judge had not given enough consideration to evidence that suggested the woman had voluntarily entered into an arrangement with Meeks and that he did what he did in an effort to assist her at her request.
The appeal court rejected the the arguments and dismissed the appeal.
How much public money was wasted on Legal Aid for an appeal without merit for this POS.
Is there any monitoring/consequences in relation to appeals that are entirely without merit or is whoever in charge of legal aid just in charge of handing out public money without any consideration of merit?
Judging by the comments of the defence attorney the comments that this appeal was “wholly without merit” is an understatement, to put it politely. It’s time that these ridiculous appeals which waste the time of the Court of Appeal judges, the police and all others involved, are subjected to prior review and if necessary as in this case thrown out before proceeding.
Has he been/ will he be deported and put on the list of prohibited people? If not why not?
His wife was an Inmate at Fairbanks and she insisted that she was innocent, but people knew better because she was guilty as sin.
Good news. What a piece of crap.
Disgusting abuse of power by him. Poor old lady!
Jamaican
Disappointed that the Appeal judges did not increase the sentence. With our let criminals out as soon as possible conviction and parole systems that criminal may well be back out on the streets already looking for another victim.
He will, hopefully, be deported.