Consultants say ‘no’ to gas pump price controls

(CNS): The public is being encouraged to submit comments on a report by consultants contracted by the Utility Regulation and Competition Office (OfReg) on the Cayman Islands’ fuel market and how to make it more competitive and fair, given the serious challenges presented by its size. Identifying a significant lack of competition in a highly concentrated market, the consultants have suggested some vague changes in their recommendations. But although they fell short of offering serious solutions to Cayman’s fuel price dilemmas, they repeatedly stressed that government should not introduce price controls.

Duke Munroe, OfReg’s chief fuels inspector, told CNS that he will be appearing on the radio and other platforms over the coming weeks to help explain some of the issues and to encourage the public to contribute to this important consultation, which will otherwise be dominated by the fuel suppliers. Munroe said this consultation is critical to everyone and the regulator is urging the public to call them to discuss how they can make their feelings known because the process should not be confined to the suppliers and consumers must have their say too.

The report was written by Economics Partners Limited, who specialise in competition and regulatory economics and market assessments. They were appointed as consultants in September 2019 after an open tender. The report is long and complex but the main conclusion, which will be no surprise to consumers, is that there is no real competition in the Cayman Islands when it comes to the fuel market.

The consultants said the fuel markets were highly concentrated with insufficient commercial activity in alternative products such as Ethanol biodiesel, natural gas and others. Although they identified the small economy of scale as a major hurdle to real competition in the fuel sector, they offered a number of recommendations that did not include price controls.

But the consultants appeared very keen to avoid what they see as the “disadvantages of price controls”, despite the limited options in the Cayman Islands for dealing with the excessive cost of fuel, which is a significant factor behind the runaway cost of living. The authors of the report urged the government to use other regulatory options where available instead of controlling the price, especially at the retail level.

“In the Cayman Islands, competition in the fuel sector can be made to work more effectively through the introduction of other measures”, the consultants claimed. They explained that price controls would require ongoing monitoring and price setting on a near-continuous basis “because the international market prices of crude oil and the market import prices of refined fuels, change frequently and near-continuously”.

Price regulation in the fuel sector would therefore require much more intensive and ongoing work than in other sectors that are commonly subject to a form of price regulation.

“The Office should take into consideration that in other similar jurisdictions where price controls are imposed, this requires substantial budgets, human resources, and technological resources for proper implementation,” the consultants found. They said they did not recommend such an approach because the compliance burden on the companies would increase their costs, which would find a way of flowing through to consumers.

The consultants pointed to more vague ideas about managing the competitive conduct, including mergers control and abuse of dominance, as a means of increasing stakeholder awareness and more enforcement of the competition laws, closer monitoring of retailers and a mandated open access regime for certain critical “bottleneck” infrastructure, particularly infrastructure required to import bulk fuels. They also recommended reducing the barriers to market entry, as well mechanisms to improve the cooperation of stakeholders and outcomes in OfReg’s information gathering functions.



“The outcome of this exercise is significant to shape the next level of intervention and regulation of the fuel sector,” said Munroe. He claimed that to date OfReg’s monitoring and oversight had benefited fuel consumers and implementing the recommendations from this exercise would enhance its work. “We look forward to the input and feedback from all stakeholders, to conclude and implement the necessary regulatory measures.”

OfReg CEO Malike Cummings said the regulator’s focus was to ensure sustainable, reliable and consistently high-quality fuel options at fair prices to consumers.

“Despite the delays and challenges encountered during this important piece of work, the team sought to ensure the process was not compromised, recognising the critical nature of this assessment to inform recommendations for the regulation of the fuels sector,” he said.