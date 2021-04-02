Cayman’s ‘Ivan’ governor dies aged 76

Bruce Dinwiddy

(CNS): Bruce Dinwiddy (1946-2021), who served as the Cayman Islands Governor from May 2002 until October 2005, has died in the UK. Dinwiddy was in office when the islands were struck by Hurricane Ivan in September 2004 and was instrumental in leading the recovery. He had been appointed to serve in these islands after almost three decades with the Foreign Office. No information has been shared by his family or other sources about the former governor’s cause of death.

In a statement about his passing Thursday, Alden Mclaughlin, the outgoing premier who was an opposition MLA when Dinwiddy was first appointed, said “his compassion, humility and commitment to serving the Cayman Islands will never be forgotten”.

After he left the jurisdiction and retired from the foreign service, Dinwiddy continued to be a friend of the Cayman Islands, making several return trips. He was a staunch advocate for the environment and played a key role in the UK Overseas Territories Conservation Forum.

“He also worked to support the Cayman Islands Government Office in London as an active member of the Friends of the Cayman Islands,” McLaughlin said. “On behalf of the government and people of the Cayman Islands, I offer deepest condolences to his wife Emma and extended family. To mark his passing the Cayman Islands flag will fly at half mast alongside the Union Jack on all government buildings from the remainder of today and all day on Tuesday, 6 April.”

Meanwhile, the current governor, Martyn Roper, said he was saddened to hear about Dinwiddy’s passing. In addition to his work in the aftermath of Hurricane Ivan, he also did much to develop the UK/Cayman partnership, particularly on preparation for future natural disasters, Roper said.

“I know from discussions with many people across our Islands that he is fondly remembered for his kindness and affection for these Islands,” the governor said. “He will be greatly missed. I am sure I speak for everyone on our Islands in expressing deepest condolences to Governor Dinwiddy’s wife Emma, his family and friends at this sad time.”

André Ebanks, the former representative for Cayman in London and now political candidate, posted on social media about the governor’s passing, saying he was sad to hear the news.

“I have always greatly admired him, both as governor following Hurricane Ivan and as I came know him personally where we developed a fondness for each other during my time as the Cayman Islands Representative to the UK,” he said. “On behalf of myself and my family, I would like to extend my deepest sympathies to former Governor Dinwiddy’s family and loved ones.”