A true coalition is better for the country

Votesmart writes: Although the election saga seems to be nearly over with the announcement of a majority and a full list of Cabinet ministers by Mr Wayne Panton, the proposed solution is not the right one for Cayman. Mr Panton as premier, aided by fresh minds such as Chris Saunders, Kenneth Bryan, and Kathy Ebanks-Wilks, among others, are the perfect choice as far as the leaders of the new government goes. But some of the proposed Cabinet ministers have little to no experience and a true coalition would address that weakness.

The Cayman Islands needs a change. And by all accounts, Mr Panton seems to be the right man for the job and has wide support within our community. There is no doubt that he, along with some of the more senior experienced colleagues, gives this country a decent chance for positive change.

But the proposed government which is scheduled to be elected in Parliament on Wednesday puts the former convicted speaker back in his old job. The general response on social media is ‘if that’s the cost of change, we will take it’.

But the question is: should we accept that cost?

If we do, we will be admitting as a country that we don’t condone violence against women except in cases where it is politically expedient to do so. Arguing that the benefits of change in policies is worth accepting Mr Bush doesn’t hold water either because the proposed Cabinet can significantly be improved by adding a few more experienced policymakers for the betterment of the country. Less credible policymakers makes it far less likely that we will get change, or worse, we will get changes that are harmful, not better.

To date, Mr Panton has handled the election saga extremely well (in fact better than his opponent, Mr McTaggart). If he could harness some of the experience from the other side by forming a full coalition or convincing two or three of the more experience ministers to join him, the country would have a stronger chance to enact the changes that all of us want to see.

That coalition would also say a lot about where we stand as a country when it comes to our ethics and moral compass. For certain, Mr Panton would have wrestled with the idea of bringing back Mr Bush because he made his views on the former speaker very clear months ago. So, he has made a significant personal sacrifice in making this U-turn.

With a coalition solution, he can straighten his moral compass again back to where it belongs, instead of adjusting it to suit the circumstances. As the eminent political leader of our country (and we are all looking forward to his leadership) if he chooses to make that change before Wednesday, it will reflect positively on all of us as well.